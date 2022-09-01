OXFORD, Ohio — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team kicked off their Saturday with their first of two matches coming against Marshall at the Miami Ohio Invitational. The Blue Raiders got off to a rocky start in the first two sets but quickly came back with two sets of their own, eventually dropping the fifth set 14-16. The Blue Raiders (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) came up short in a five-set loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 SBC) Saturday morning. MTSU left 16 points on the floor due to service errors compared to Marshall's three. On the attack and block, the Blue Raiders and Herd were neck and neck through the five sets.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO