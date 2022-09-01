Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Soccer Wins Second Match in a Row
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee State soccer won its second straight match in a 3-1 win over Austin Peay Sunday night at Dean A. Hayes Stadium. Tonight also marked Head Coach Aston Rhoden's 200th win leading the MTSU soccer program. For the second time this weekend, Manon Lebargy found...
goblueraiders.com
MT Sweeps Miami, Goes 2-1 at the Miami Invitational
OXFORD, Ohio — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team swept Head Coach Chuck Crawford's Alma Mater, Miami (OH), at the Miami Invitational Saturday night. The Blue Raiders opened and closed the match with a bang winning the sets 25-13, 25-21, and 25-10. The Blue Raiders (4-2, 0-0 C-USA) had the pedal to the floor the entire night against the Miami Redhawks (2-4, 0-0 MAC). The win put Middle Tennessee at 2-1 during this weekend's tournament. As a team, tonight's .532 (46-5-77) performance will land at second all-time for team attack percentage and first in the 25-point rally scoring era.
goblueraiders.com
Bebelaar moves up leaderboard in second round of USA Intercollegiate
MOBILE, Ala. — Molly Bebelaar moved up to a tie for 13th place in the second round of the USA Intercollegiate on Sunday. The senior from Louisville, Ky., repeated her team-leading first-round score of 71 (-1) to end the day at 142 (-2), four strokes off the individual lead.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Top Bellarmine in Four Set Battle
OXFORD, Ohio — The Middle Tennessee volleyball kicked off the Miami Ohio Invitational on Friday, September 2 at Millett Hall with a match against Bellarmine. The Blue Raiders got off to a rocky start in the first set but quickly came back with three sets of their own to win the match 3-1. The Blue Raiders (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) came up big in a 3-1 win over the Bellarmine Knights (2-3, 0-0 WCC) Friday afternoon. The win puts Middle Tennessee on a three-match streak, winning nine of their last 12 sets played. The first set MTSU hit a .120 percentage but went on to hit .344 or higher in the next three (.344, .442, .407).
goblueraiders.com
MT Falls Short in Five-Set Thriller Against Marshall
OXFORD, Ohio — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team kicked off their Saturday with their first of two matches coming against Marshall at the Miami Ohio Invitational. The Blue Raiders got off to a rocky start in the first two sets but quickly came back with two sets of their own, eventually dropping the fifth set 14-16. The Blue Raiders (3-2, 0-0 C-USA) came up short in a five-set loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-3, 0-0 SBC) Saturday morning. MTSU left 16 points on the floor due to service errors compared to Marshall's three. On the attack and block, the Blue Raiders and Herd were neck and neck through the five sets.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Score Three Times in Shutout Win Over MVSU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee State soccer earned its first win of the season in a convincing 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday night at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Following a one hour, 43 minute lightning delay, the Blue Raiders (1-2-1) found goal three times...
linknky.com
Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics
Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
miamiredhawks.com
Miami Cross Country Opens Season With Home Victory
OXFORD, Ohio-- The Miami University cross country teams faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats this weekend at the season-opening RedHawk Rumble meet. The women's teams ran the 5k and the men's teams ran the 8k. The Miami women finished in first place with 30 points, led...
goblueraiders.com
"We just didn't execute really well”— MTSU searches for answers after season opening loss
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Folks like to say that numbers never lie. It's one of the biggest fallacies in life itself. Numbers lie to us all the time, rarely telling the full story behind how they were made. But in the case of Middle Tennessee Football's 44-7 loss to James...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Opens Season with Impressive Performances at Redhawk Rumble
OXFORD, Ohio – The opening meet of the year saw 14 Hoosiers get their 2022 campaign underway at Miami Ohio's Redhawk Rumble on Saturday morning. IU was paced by Gabriel Sanchez (1st, 24:53.18) and Phoebe Bates (3rd, 17:52.72) in their respective races as the women raced a 5K and the men, an 8K.
Report: UC Loses Starting Center to Significant Injury
CINCINNATI — UC starting center Jake Renfro is likely done for the season. According to multiple reports, Renfro suffered a knee injury in practice recently that will sideline him for an extended. Sophomore Gavin Gerhardt (four appearances in 2021) is the top candidate to slot into his starting ...
Cincinnati Loses Star Player To Season-Ending Injury
With their season opener just a couple of hours away, the Cincinnati Bearcats have received devastating news regarding center Jake Renfro. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Renfro is expected to miss the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in camp. Renfro started in 13 games for...
