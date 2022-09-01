ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullock County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
Calhoun Journal

College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital

Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources. “My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County

7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bullock County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Government
County
Bullock County, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign.  Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
AUBURN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
HEADLAND, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Houston County vs Elba

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Tigers of Elba welcome the Lions of Houston County as these two region 2 foes play their second region game. Elba is currently 1-0 in the region after taking down Coffee County rival Kinston last week. Houston County tried to get the wheels turning against Brantley but fell to the […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Volunteers#Friendship#Awards Ceremony#The Hall Of Fame
WSFA

Montgomery school devastated by flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Boiled peanuts: A Labor Day tradition

Boiling peanuts, or goober peas, has been a folk culture practice in the Southern United States since the early 19th century. And, if more peanuts have been boiled anywhere in world than in the “Friendliest City in the South,” Luverne, Alabama, let it be known. Doubters need only...
LUVERNE, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dothan vs Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves have come out of the gate fast in 2022, carrying back-to-back wins after knocking off Robert E. Lee a week ago. The Wolves put that 2-0 record to the test against a 7A powerhouse in Auburn. Auburn wins 42-14.
DOTHAN, AL
auburnvillager.com

'Lemonade Man' leaves a lasting legacy

For the thousands who visit Auburn during the year, often the trip is not complete without an excursion to Toomer’s Drugs for a sip of their famous lemonade. Nestled proudly on Toomer’s Corner, this small shop has been paramount to Auburn history. Although it originated as a drugstore in 1896, its reputation can give thanks to the tart and tang of its lemonade.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
alabamanews.net

Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities

There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
SELMA, AL
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy