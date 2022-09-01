Read full article on original website
Alabama pride on the line in Labor Day Classic
Alabama pride is at stake when Miles College visits Alabama State in the Labor Day Classic, the home opener for ASU. The post Alabama pride on the line in Labor Day Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital
Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
WSFA
Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources. “My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and...
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
The mystery behind Troy’s masked, banana-wielding students
Their videos in total have gotten nearly 1 million likes.
Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign. Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
The Extra Point: Houston County vs Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Tigers of Elba welcome the Lions of Houston County as these two region 2 foes play their second region game. Elba is currently 1-0 in the region after taking down Coffee County rival Kinston last week. Houston County tried to get the wheels turning against Brantley but fell to the […]
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
Troy Messenger
Boiled peanuts: A Labor Day tradition
Boiling peanuts, or goober peas, has been a folk culture practice in the Southern United States since the early 19th century. And, if more peanuts have been boiled anywhere in world than in the “Friendliest City in the South,” Luverne, Alabama, let it be known. Doubters need only...
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves have come out of the gate fast in 2022, carrying back-to-back wins after knocking off Robert E. Lee a week ago. The Wolves put that 2-0 record to the test against a 7A powerhouse in Auburn. Auburn wins 42-14.
auburnvillager.com
'Lemonade Man' leaves a lasting legacy
For the thousands who visit Auburn during the year, often the trip is not complete without an excursion to Toomer’s Drugs for a sip of their famous lemonade. Nestled proudly on Toomer’s Corner, this small shop has been paramount to Auburn history. Although it originated as a drugstore in 1896, its reputation can give thanks to the tart and tang of its lemonade.
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday
Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week. Here’s a fun fact: Parking...
Alabama trucker notches 5 million miles hauling goods for American consumers
If you think you drive a lot, you may want to think again after reading about an Alabama man’s odometer. Trucker Richard Doggrell who works for Troy, Alabama, based Wiley Sanders Truck Lines, was recently honored for topping 5 million miles behind the wheel delivering the goods and supplies that Americans depend on.
Opelika-Auburn News
What's the most important issue in Auburn? Newly elected council members sound off
With the 2022 Municipal election behind them, new and returning council members alike are already considering their plans for when the new Auburn City Council convenes in November. This election saw voters turn out to re-elect existing council members Connie Fitch-Taylor of Ward 1, Kelley Griswold of Ward 2 and...
Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama
A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
Scarbinsky: Has Auburn swapped a coach inquiry for a quarterback controversy after a Game 1 victory?
Lightning was detected in the vicinity of Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening. The weatherman confirmed it late in the third quarter. Amateur meteorologists spotted it much earlier, and those bolts of electricity came with a name. Robby Ashford. The other Auburn transfer quarterback made quite a first impression in his...
WATCH News 3 Nightwatch: Opelika teen feud and Prep Zone scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Opelika police say a feud between two groups of teens has sparked at least seven shootings since February and a growing concern someone is going to get injured or killed. Investigators believe the rash of back-and-forth shootings began when two teens got into a physical fight that escalated into gun violence […]
