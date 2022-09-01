Read full article on original website
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
krcgtv.com
Mid Missouri construction workers and builders face supply chain issues
Columbia — The prices of lumber, concrete, and other materials that are critical for construction projects have increased due to inflation and supply chain issues. Russell Anderson owner of Anderson Homes said he has experienced these issues firsthand which has caused the building process to take a longer than usual.
advantagenews.com
IDOT wrapping up big area projects
It’s been a busy 2022 for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Riverbend, with three big projects either done or close to it. One project that has been going on most of the year is the Route 140 repave between Alton and Bethalto, which is done with the exception of a couple of areas that need patching.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
myleaderpaper.com
Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception
A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
Robots help serve food for Illinois restaurant amid staff shortage
As the worker shortage continues, some businesses are turning to machines for help.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMOVING INVASIVE CARP FROM THE GRAND RIVER
According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct an operation to seek ways to manage invasive carp populations on the Grand River. From September 12 to September 16, MDC is scheduled to close the Brunswick Access and lower eight miles of the river to boat traffic. The project is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Three Reasons You Should Definitely Get Gas This Weekend in Illinois
Heads up, you just might want to fill your tank today, tomorrow or this weekend if you're out and about in Illinois. Gas prices have been the talk of the town for this entire summer and let's face it, the entire year, but if you haven't noticed, for the last few weeks, gas prices have actually been trending down.
fox9.com
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
East St. Louis thumps Christian Brothers in showdown of top-ranked teams in Illinois and Missouri
By Nate Latsch EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — When the East St. Louis Flyers went on the road and opened the 2021 season with a thrilling four-point win at Christian Brothers College High School, it was quickly deemed the game of the year in the St. Louis area. When the two teams met again on ...
Washington Missourian
County officials want Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay up for 911 services
Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
advantagenews.com
Review shows a dozen companies in Pritzker's investments earned billions in state business
An investigation has revealed that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s investments include companies that earned more than $20 billion in state business since he took office. In 2019, Pritzker promised to divest his personal fortune of investments in state contractors and to transfer his portfolio into what he calls a “blind trust.”
New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
cityofedwardsville.com
Illinois Route 159 to be closed north of Route 143, IDOT announces
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois Route 159, from Illinois 143/Old Alton Road to just north of the Cahokia Creek structure, will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, September 6, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 7. That section of road will close again during the same evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8.
A prolific and controversial developer of city apartments expands to St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A prolific developer of apartments in the city of St. Louis is expanding into St. Louis County, with three major projects proposed or under construction at the same time the developer's city projects have run into roadblocks. St. Louis-based Lux Living, which to date...
islandernews.com
1971 Buick GS was a standout at the D.A.R.E. show
The Edwardsville Police Department and Edwardsville High School could not have asked for better weather on Sunday, Aug. 21, for the 30th annual D.A.R.E. Car Show, and the turnout reflected the forecast for the day. The turnout of cars, trucks, motorcycles and even a couple of hot rod lawn tractors...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen proposes new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is getting prepared to introduce a new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers.
Enjoy Missouri’s best cheeseburger in Brentwood, Yelp says
Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but one St. Louis County restaurant now takes the title of the best cheeseburger in Missouri.
Garbage trucks sit abandoned while University City residents’ flooded trash remains untouched
Mountains of trash have been ignored on some University City streets for weeks. Many of these piles of garbage have sat untouched for six weeks. Residents say they’re told they may have to wait another two weeks for pickup.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam
A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
