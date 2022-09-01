ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

krcgtv.com

Mid Missouri construction workers and builders face supply chain issues

Columbia — The prices of lumber, concrete, and other materials that are critical for construction projects have increased due to inflation and supply chain issues. Russell Anderson owner of Anderson Homes said he has experienced these issues firsthand which has caused the building process to take a longer than usual.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

IDOT wrapping up big area projects

It’s been a busy 2022 for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Riverbend, with three big projects either done or close to it. One project that has been going on most of the year is the Route 140 repave between Alton and Bethalto, which is done with the exception of a couple of areas that need patching.
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REMOVING INVASIVE CARP FROM THE GRAND RIVER

According to a news release, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will conduct an operation to seek ways to manage invasive carp populations on the Grand River. From September 12 to September 16, MDC is scheduled to close the Brunswick Access and lower eight miles of the river to boat traffic. The project is being conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
MISSOURI STATE
fox9.com

Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
SAINT PAUL, MN
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO
Washington Missourian

County officials want Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay up for 911 services

Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
SULLIVAN, MO
FOX2Now

New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
ILLINOIS STATE
cityofedwardsville.com

Illinois Route 159 to be closed north of Route 143, IDOT announces

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois Route 159, from Illinois 143/Old Alton Road to just north of the Cahokia Creek structure, will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, September 6, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 7. That section of road will close again during the same evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
islandernews.com

1971 Buick GS was a standout at the D.A.R.E. show

The Edwardsville Police Department and Edwardsville High School could not have asked for better weather on Sunday, Aug. 21, for the 30th annual D.A.R.E. Car Show, and the turnout reflected the forecast for the day. The turnout of cars, trucks, motorcycles and even a couple of hot rod lawn tractors...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka woman loses $800 in rental scam

A 27-year-old Eureka woman reportedly was scammed out of $800 when she tried to rent a house on Randall Street in St. Louis that someone had advertised as available on Craigslist. However, the real estate agent handling the property told investigators the man the woman spoke to about renting the home was not the owner, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO

