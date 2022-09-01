Read full article on original website
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda MarenChicago, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
Texas bussing migrants: Another bus arrives in Chicago, mayor announces
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a busload of 50 additional migrants, mostly families, arrived in Sunday afternoon.
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news
Good Sunday morning, Evanston. The Vogue Fabrics building, a longtime Evanston fixture at 718-732 Main St., was torn down Friday to make way for a five-story building with apartments and stores. “This is part of the evolution,” said Nina Frantz, owner of the Plain and Simple furniture shop across the street, who came to observe. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in Illinois
Illinois is one of the few states in the country that's known for its incredible pizza. Depending on where you live you probably already have your own personal favorite spot to order a deep dish slice, but if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
Celebrating comedy icon Bob Newhart’s 93rd birthday with a street sign on Sheridan Road in Chicago
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 93rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of the ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, the 40th Anniversary of ‘Newhart’. The Edgewater Historical Society will put a memorial street sign in Bob’s honor at 5940 N Sheridan Road across from the North Tower of Thorndale Beach, where Newhart “lived” during the six CBS seasons of “The Bob Newhart Show,” which premiered September 16, 1972.
Thirty-six rescued beagles sent from illegal research facility to Chicago
Thirty-six one-year-old female beagles arrived at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago, Illinois. The dogs were checked and immunized after being freed from inhumane breeding and research at "Envigo." WMAQ's Kye Martin reports.Sept. 3, 2022.
A round up of Chicago's top stories
Highland Park’s reschedules 4th of July concert for Sept. 4 at Madame ZuZu’s. The 16-year-old Bitter Jester Music Festival’s 4th of July grand finale was canceled in the wake of the Highland Park parade tragedy. The concert has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome at the door but are not required. Proceeds will support local businesses affected by the tragic July 4th events.
Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop
A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month
Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda
WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
Rural Illinois Home Is Very Unique And A Steal At Less Than A Million Dollars
I've done a few of these "really nice houses in Illinois" posts and this one in DeKalb has to be the nicest one under a million dollars I've ever seen. The residence in question is located at 9 Arrowhead Lane in DeKalb, Illinois and it is impressive. This is part...
