Berwyn, IL

Q985

A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard

Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
ELGIN, IL
Wayne, IL
Illinois State
Berwyn, IL
Illinois Entertainment
Illinois Cars
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news

Good Sunday morning, Evanston. The Vogue Fabrics building, a longtime Evanston fixture at 718-732 Main St., was torn down Friday to make way for a five-story building with apartments and stores. “This is part of the evolution,” said Nina Frantz, owner of the Plain and Simple furniture shop across the street, who came to observe. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
Mike Myers
Dana Carvey
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Celebrating comedy icon Bob Newhart’s 93rd birthday with a street sign on Sheridan Road in Chicago

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 93rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of the ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, the 40th Anniversary of ‘Newhart’. The Edgewater Historical Society will put a memorial street sign in Bob’s honor at 5940 N Sheridan Road across from the North Tower of Thorndale Beach, where Newhart “lived” during the six CBS seasons of “The Bob Newhart Show,” which premiered September 16, 1972.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

A round up of Chicago's top stories

Highland Park’s reschedules 4th of July concert for Sept. 4 at Madame ZuZu’s. The 16-year-old Bitter Jester Music Festival’s 4th of July grand finale was canceled in the wake of the Highland Park parade tragedy. The concert has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome at the door but are not required. Proceeds will support local businesses affected by the tragic July 4th events.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop

A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month

Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
WAUCONDA, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for 5 men who stole 2 vehicles in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Park Ridge police are looking for five men they say stole two cars.The group was spotted looking into vehicles on Cuttriss Street early Sunday morning.They were all wearing masks and two of them were armed with guns.Later that day, officers got reports of two stolen vehicles at two different homes.Both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.A security camera caught the men in the act.
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS News

Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
MAYWOOD, IL
