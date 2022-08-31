Read full article on original website
Store owner forces employees to sign document sacrificing all breaks: 'I prefer to eat and drink at my station instead'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. In my early twenties, I worked at a busy liquor store. The store owner ruled with an iron fist. He immediately fired anyone who disagreed with him or failed to follow his stringent rules.
Why Stitch Fix Stock Dropped 16% in August
Fashion web site Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) lost 16% of its stock value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no new specific to the company, so it seems that the decline was due more to pessimism about the company's prospects amid declining sales and management changes.
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) looks ready to make the most of it. As one of the top dogs helping publishers monetize their open ad inventory, PubMatic has seen tremendous growth, surpassing other rivals in the space. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Why Skillz Stock Fell 16% in August
Shares of mobile-game monetization platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) fell 15.8% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company was already struggling, and new data in August showed that the mobile gaming space is becoming tougher. And late in the month, the company responded to its poor results by announcing more changes to its business.
T-Mobile (TMUS) to Downsize Workforce to Cut Operational Costs
T-Mobile Us, Inc. TMUS has made the difficult decision to lay off workers. This is because the company is going through various organizational shifts. After it inked the takeover of Sprint, it had around 80,000 workers. It finished 2021 with 75,000 workers. TMUS has made layoffs in the engineering group...
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Walmart (WMT), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), UniCredit (UNCFF) in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the last week in the red. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.2%, 3.3% and 3%, respectively, logging their third straight weekly declines. Investors remained apprehensive as hawkish comments continued pouring in from Fed officials. There...
