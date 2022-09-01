ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: BBQ GRILL FIRE

Emergency personnel responded to the 0 block of Majestic Way for a BBQ grill fire. Fire was contained to the grill and no injuries were reported.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE

Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BAYVILLE: WACKY ARM WAVING BLOW UP MAN ON FIRE

Yes you read that right. Emergency personnel are at the scene of a tall pencil like inflatable characters with the wacky arms blowing in the breeze and now on fire at 1039 Route 9 in Bayville. The address comes back as Advanced Furnace abd Duct Cleaning. He was safely extinguished.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

AVENEL: ELECTRIC BIKE CATCHES ON FIRE

Earlier this afternoon, members were dispatched to the college section of town for a reported electric bicycle on fire in the street. Units arrived to find the bike with fire coming from the lithium battery section with some spread to the remaining parts of the bike. Units quickly extinguished the fire and had Middlesex County HazMat respond for assistance.
AVENEL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: REMEMBERING OFFICER NICKLAS SHIMONOVICH

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lakewood Township Patrolman Nicklas Shimonovich, who passed away two years ago today. Just 23 years-old, Nicklas passed away from injuries suffered in an off-duty motorcycle accident. Please keep Nicklas, his family, friends and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers today.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#River Fire#Buena Vista Road#Lpd
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Looking for a home in Jackson or Howell

[COMMUNICATED] Attention Jackson, Howell home/landowners,. Being that residents don’t appreciate when random people knock on their doors, I decided to try something different. We are currently looking for a spacious home and/or property in Jackson or Howell, but instead of knocking on doors, we decided to pay for an...
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: FIRE ON RT 72 AT MODERN DAY RECYCLING

Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire which is burning cars and other debris and began spreading to two backhoes. Several towns are assisting especially with tanker trucks. A request went out to county to bring in excavators. This remains an active fire scene so please use caution. If you have respiratory problems and live it the area you should consider keeping your windows closed and staying indoors until the smoke clears.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Maryland Fire Tears Through Home Furnishings Business

Flames tore through a Maryland business overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage and leaving the structure in shambles, according to the state fire marshal. Members of the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Wells Home Furnishings on Stage Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a passerby reported the incident.
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town

One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say

FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy