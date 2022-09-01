Read full article on original website
LAKEWOOD: BBQ GRILL FIRE
Emergency personnel responded to the 0 block of Majestic Way for a BBQ grill fire. Fire was contained to the grill and no injuries were reported.
TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE
Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
BAYVILLE: WACKY ARM WAVING BLOW UP MAN ON FIRE
Yes you read that right. Emergency personnel are at the scene of a tall pencil like inflatable characters with the wacky arms blowing in the breeze and now on fire at 1039 Route 9 in Bayville. The address comes back as Advanced Furnace abd Duct Cleaning. He was safely extinguished.
AVENEL: ELECTRIC BIKE CATCHES ON FIRE
Earlier this afternoon, members were dispatched to the college section of town for a reported electric bicycle on fire in the street. Units arrived to find the bike with fire coming from the lithium battery section with some spread to the remaining parts of the bike. Units quickly extinguished the fire and had Middlesex County HazMat respond for assistance.
LAKEWOOD: REMEMBERING OFFICER NICKLAS SHIMONOVICH
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lakewood Township Patrolman Nicklas Shimonovich, who passed away two years ago today. Just 23 years-old, Nicklas passed away from injuries suffered in an off-duty motorcycle accident. Please keep Nicklas, his family, friends and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers today.
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL
Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
Latest Look at the Remodeling of the Bandwagon Diner in Toms River, New Jersey
So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion. I was recently traveling along Route...
Lakewood, NJ, Felled its Town Square Trees to Drive Away Homeless
LAKEWOOD — There are no trees left standing in Lakewood town square after the township chopped them down to discourage homeless people from congregating there. The Lakewood Scoop first reported on the rapidly growing shore town's latest response to homelessness. Every tree came down on Aug. 8 at the recommendation of the Lakewood police Quality of Life Unit.
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
Looking for a home in Jackson or Howell
[COMMUNICATED] Attention Jackson, Howell home/landowners,. Being that residents don’t appreciate when random people knock on their doors, I decided to try something different. We are currently looking for a spacious home and/or property in Jackson or Howell, but instead of knocking on doors, we decided to pay for an...
Police: Driver sought for trying to lure kids into vehicle outside Ocean County home
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Police are looking for information about a suspected vehicle and driver after what could have been a terrifying situation in Ocean County this weekend. A man reportedly came to a stop in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township Saturday evening.
BMW Stolen, Home Broken Into in Colts Neck, Police Officer Injured
COLTS NECK, NJ – One police officer was injured after a BMW with someone from...
BARNEGAT: FIRE ON RT 72 AT MODERN DAY RECYCLING
Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire which is burning cars and other debris and began spreading to two backhoes. Several towns are assisting especially with tanker trucks. A request went out to county to bring in excavators. This remains an active fire scene so please use caution. If you have respiratory problems and live it the area you should consider keeping your windows closed and staying indoors until the smoke clears.
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
Massive Maryland Fire Tears Through Home Furnishings Business
Flames tore through a Maryland business overnight, causing thousands of dollars in damage and leaving the structure in shambles, according to the state fire marshal. Members of the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to a two-alarm fire at Wells Home Furnishings on Stage Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 when a passerby reported the incident.
ISLAND HEIGHTS: LEAKING WELL CAUSING BASEMENT TO FLOOD
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a broken well that is flooding a basement on Chestnut Street creating a hazardous condition. No additional information is available at this time.
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town
One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say
FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
