Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire which is burning cars and other debris and began spreading to two backhoes. Several towns are assisting especially with tanker trucks. A request went out to county to bring in excavators. This remains an active fire scene so please use caution. If you have respiratory problems and live it the area you should consider keeping your windows closed and staying indoors until the smoke clears.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO