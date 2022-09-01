ATLANTA - I’ve seen Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs lay the smack down on a bunch of teams over the last few years - this was about as bad as we’ve seen. Georgia has 121 wins over ranked teams since 1941. This is the biggest margin of history in that time against a ranked foe. Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense’s 49 points tied for the fourth most points the Dawgs have scored in history against the ranked team (56, 1996 Auburn; 52, 2008 LSU; 54, 2007 Oklahoma).

