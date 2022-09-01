ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Guest
3d ago

boy what a winner can't say gun violence caused this one. I'm sure some how they ll try to. it's amazing the scum that is crawling around this world

WonderWhy
3d ago

here's the problem "Yates set her bond on all four charges at $5,000 at 10% each - $500 on each charge including felonious assault - a total cost of $2,000 to walk out of jail." Run people over and take a life and walk out of jail for $2k. What a joke.

sgt-mike
3d ago

yeah Park in your car and getting into Kroger shopping and then getting out they're going in and getting out is a suicide dash cars don't slow down or stop I'm disabled and I got to use the cane there's been times I had to run out of the way the car cuz they weren't stopping. I get hit at Kroger going in or out we're going to change its name it's going to be Mike's

Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
