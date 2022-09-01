ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
nationalinterest.org

The AC-130's Upgraded Cannon Is Bringing the Heat

A weapons modernization initiative is outfitting the Ghostrider with a new cannon. A series of photos from a recent event at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico show a few glimpses of the U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider, a powerful gunship that is designed to support troops on the ground with an array of powerful cannon weaponry.
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear inspectors arrive in Zaporizhzhia -  UN nuclear inspectors arrive in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia ahead of a visit to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the fate of which has stoked global concern following repeated shelling of the area. Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other over the attacks which have led to fears of another nuclear disaster in Ukraine, home of the Chernobyl facility which was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.
nationalinterest.org

Turkish Private Military Companies Are Learning From Russia

Turkey has borrowed from the Kremlin’s playbook and is using PMCs to revive its Islamist credentials from Libya to Qatar and Malaysia. Mercenaries have been around for some time, but while their purpose—guns for hire—has remained largely stagnant for decades, they are now being employed as instruments of foreign policy by several countries. The Russian Wagner Group, a quasi-private military company (PMC), has been rewriting the rules of the game and expanding Moscow’s footprint in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and, most recently, Ukraine.
nextbigfuture.com

France Restarting All 32 Nuclear Reactors by Winter

32 out of 56 French Nuclear Reactors have been shut down for months because of either stress corrosion or routine maintenance. The stress corrosion problem was because of sloppy maintenance. The French government will step in and absorb some of the sky high cost of electricity. This will partially shield...
nextbigfuture.com

Poland Will Have a Large and Modern Tank Army

A Foreign Military Sales order from the U.S. Army worth up to $1.148 billion will deliver 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks to Poland by 2025. Poland has ordered 980 South Korean K2 Black Panther tanks, 648 K-9 Krab self-propelled howitzers, and 48 FA-50 advanced trainer/light fighter aircraft. Poland will import the first batch of 180 K2PL tanks, with another 800 manufactured in Poland, under the name “Wilk” (“Wolf”).
investing.com

Russia failing to by-pass sanctions on high-tech goods - U.S official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is trying, but failing, to by-pass Western sanctions on high-tech goods for military purposes and its energy sector, and it is struggling to obtain international funding, U.S. Sate Department sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said on Friday. Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain have imposed...
