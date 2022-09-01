Read full article on original website
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
Why An Officer On EC-135C Doomsday Planes Packed A Revolver
Courtesy of Robert HopkinsWhile it may seem like a fictional detail from a Cold War thriller, select crew did pack pistols aboard Air Force Looking Glass jets.
World's Most Advanced Attack Submarine Joins British Navy
The $1.5 billion HMS Anson is touted as offering naval stealth and striking power and is able to gather vital intelligence.
Ukraine’s MiG-29s Shown Firing U.S. AGM-88 Missiles In Stunning Cockpit Video
Ukrainian Air Force ScreencapFor the first time, video has emerged showing Ukrainian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters firing AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles in combat.
nationalinterest.org
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
Business Insider
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
nationalinterest.org
The AC-130's Upgraded Cannon Is Bringing the Heat
A weapons modernization initiative is outfitting the Ghostrider with a new cannon. A series of photos from a recent event at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico show a few glimpses of the U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider, a powerful gunship that is designed to support troops on the ground with an array of powerful cannon weaponry.
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear inspectors arrive in Zaporizhzhia - UN nuclear inspectors arrive in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia ahead of a visit to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the fate of which has stoked global concern following repeated shelling of the area. Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other over the attacks which have led to fears of another nuclear disaster in Ukraine, home of the Chernobyl facility which was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.
nationalinterest.org
Turkish Private Military Companies Are Learning From Russia
Turkey has borrowed from the Kremlin’s playbook and is using PMCs to revive its Islamist credentials from Libya to Qatar and Malaysia. Mercenaries have been around for some time, but while their purpose—guns for hire—has remained largely stagnant for decades, they are now being employed as instruments of foreign policy by several countries. The Russian Wagner Group, a quasi-private military company (PMC), has been rewriting the rules of the game and expanding Moscow’s footprint in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and, most recently, Ukraine.
nextbigfuture.com
France Restarting All 32 Nuclear Reactors by Winter
32 out of 56 French Nuclear Reactors have been shut down for months because of either stress corrosion or routine maintenance. The stress corrosion problem was because of sloppy maintenance. The French government will step in and absorb some of the sky high cost of electricity. This will partially shield...
Britain reports heavy fighting in southern Ukraine
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.
US News and World Report
Don't Underestimate Russia's Military Strength, German Defence Chief Warns
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's chief of defence has warned that the West must not underestimate Moscow's military strength, saying Russia has the scope to open up a second front should it choose to do so. "The bulk of the Russian land forces may be tied down in Ukraine at the...
nextbigfuture.com
Poland Will Have a Large and Modern Tank Army
A Foreign Military Sales order from the U.S. Army worth up to $1.148 billion will deliver 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks to Poland by 2025. Poland has ordered 980 South Korean K2 Black Panther tanks, 648 K-9 Krab self-propelled howitzers, and 48 FA-50 advanced trainer/light fighter aircraft. Poland will import the first batch of 180 K2PL tanks, with another 800 manufactured in Poland, under the name “Wilk” (“Wolf”).
Paramount Marauder Mark 2 Debuts As Even More Rugged Military Transport
The Paramount Group is a South-Africa-based military contractor, and the company touts its Marauder armored truck as the "World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle" after such a statement on BBC’s Top Gear. To make sure the rig can back up that bold claim, there's now a Mark 2 version with even more capability.
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic warriors, likely from Central Asia, who are best known for invading and terrorizing Europe in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D. and hastening the downfall of the Western Roman Empire. They were expert horsemen known for their ferocity in battle and their ruthlessness toward conquered peoples.
investing.com
Russia failing to by-pass sanctions on high-tech goods - U.S official
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is trying, but failing, to by-pass Western sanctions on high-tech goods for military purposes and its energy sector, and it is struggling to obtain international funding, U.S. Sate Department sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said on Friday. Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain have imposed...
