Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Nuclear inspectors arrive in Zaporizhzhia - UN nuclear inspectors arrive in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia ahead of a visit to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the fate of which has stoked global concern following repeated shelling of the area. Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other over the attacks which have led to fears of another nuclear disaster in Ukraine, home of the Chernobyl facility which was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO