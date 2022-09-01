ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

WMBB

Sneads beats Arnold in high scoring battle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sneads comes out on top over Arnold 72-49 in an offensive showdown at Gavlak Stadium Friday night. Sneads improves to 2-0 and will visit Graceville on Friday, September 9. Arnold falls 0-2 and will visit Mosley on Thursday, September 8.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Chipley dominates state champions from Alabama

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley Tigers knocked down the back-to-back Alabama state champions Pike Liberal Arts with a huge 46-9 win on Friday night. Chipley improves to 2-0 and will host Holmes County on Friday, September 9.
CHIPLEY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

John Franklin Williams, Jr.

John Franklin Williams, Jr., 75, of Cottondale died Friday in Marianna. Funeral services will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
COTTONDALE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
CBS 42

100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WJHG-TV

Mowat Middle School teacher reads racial slur to class

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven middle school principal sent out an apology to all parents and guardians after he said one of their teachers was reading aloud to her class and neglected to edit out a racial slur. “As a parent, if my daughter comes home and...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Search continues for man lost in wooded area in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local business observations from Labor Day weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourists are bringing in a lot of traffic this Labor Day weekend. The good kind. As rain fell, people poured into local businesses for cover and something to do. “We’ve passed our daily goal definitely like it’s been through the roof,” Shipwreck LTD and Mercantile Assistant Manager Kyla Caldwell […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Parents concerned about bus changes at Mowat

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Parents are upset about some of the changes in the bus policy for Mowat Middle School. Beginning next week, a number of Mowat students will no longer be eligible to ride on the school bus. District officials say the change is being dictated by state legislation and job market conditions. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
mypanhandle.com

FHP: Panama City man steals truck and crashes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Washington County Jail Saturday night after reportedly stealing a truck and fleeing from law enforcement. A Florida Highway Patrolman started his pursuit towards the intersection of State Road 20. The ram truck apparently side-swiped another vehicle on...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

mypanhandle.com

Fatal crash under investigation in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 37-year-old Blountstown man. It happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Troopers said a 72-year-old Panama City Beach woman tried to pull off of Pipeline, across the northbound lanes of 231, and onto the southbound lanes. But she pulled into the path of the Blountstown man who was riding a motorcycle south on 231.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Eastern Shipbuilding interested in old paper mill property

PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — As soon as WestRock officials announced they were closing the local paper mill, the guessing game began as to who would wind up owning the mill property. The 350 acres are zoned as heavy industrial. Port Panama City has already acquired a total of 60 acres. Bay County officials […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL

