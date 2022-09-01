Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
High School Football Week Two Scores and Highlights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday.
Sneads beats Arnold in high scoring battle
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sneads comes out on top over Arnold 72-49 in an offensive showdown at Gavlak Stadium Friday night. Sneads improves to 2-0 and will visit Graceville on Friday, September 9. Arnold falls 0-2 and will visit Mosley on Thursday, September 8.
Chipley Bugle
Chipley Tigers Defeat The Patriots
The Chipley (FL) varsity football team won Friday’s home non-conference game against Pike Liberal Arts (Troy, AL) score, 46-9.
Chipley dominates state champions from Alabama
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley Tigers knocked down the back-to-back Alabama state champions Pike Liberal Arts with a huge 46-9 win on Friday night. Chipley improves to 2-0 and will host Holmes County on Friday, September 9.
jacksoncountytimes.net
John Franklin Williams, Jr.
John Franklin Williams, Jr., 75, of Cottondale died Friday in Marianna. Funeral services will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
fosterfollynews.net
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dwight ‘Bo’ Birge, 69 of Chipley, Florida passed on August 30, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will take place on September 1, 2022, at Grace and Glory Worship Center, 912 Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida. Visitation is at 1 pm, with the service to follow at 2...
WALA-TV FOX10
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.
100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
WJHG-TV
Mowat Middle School teacher reads racial slur to class
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven middle school principal sent out an apology to all parents and guardians after he said one of their teachers was reading aloud to her class and neglected to edit out a racial slur. “As a parent, if my daughter comes home and...
fosterfollynews.net
FAA Part 107-Compliant Aerial Photos of Chipley, Florida by Drone Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College
Here are a few FAA Part 107-compliant aerial photos of the Chipley, Florida area by Paul Goulding and the Drone Technology Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College in downtown Chipley, Florida. If you are interested in becoming an FAA-certified Commercial Drone Pilot or pursuing a career or side hustle in...
Search continues for man lost in wooded area in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
Local business observations from Labor Day weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourists are bringing in a lot of traffic this Labor Day weekend. The good kind. As rain fell, people poured into local businesses for cover and something to do. “We’ve passed our daily goal definitely like it’s been through the roof,” Shipwreck LTD and Mercantile Assistant Manager Kyla Caldwell […]
Parents concerned about bus changes at Mowat
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Parents are upset about some of the changes in the bus policy for Mowat Middle School. Beginning next week, a number of Mowat students will no longer be eligible to ride on the school bus. District officials say the change is being dictated by state legislation and job market conditions. […]
mypanhandle.com
FHP: Panama City man steals truck and crashes
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in the Washington County Jail Saturday night after reportedly stealing a truck and fleeing from law enforcement. A Florida Highway Patrolman started his pursuit towards the intersection of State Road 20. The ram truck apparently side-swiped another vehicle on...
mypanhandle.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 37-year-old Blountstown man. It happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Troopers said a 72-year-old Panama City Beach woman tried to pull off of Pipeline, across the northbound lanes of 231, and onto the southbound lanes. But she pulled into the path of the Blountstown man who was riding a motorcycle south on 231.
Eastern Shipbuilding interested in old paper mill property
PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — As soon as WestRock officials announced they were closing the local paper mill, the guessing game began as to who would wind up owning the mill property. The 350 acres are zoned as heavy industrial. Port Panama City has already acquired a total of 60 acres. Bay County officials […]
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
wtvy.com
