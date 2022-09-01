Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
Research Find That Beavers Are Considered Valuable in the Fight Against Climate Change
Even though it's entirely up to humans to stop climate change from ravaging planet Earth, beavers may ultimately save us all from drought and wildfires. Scientists in Utah and California recently discovered that beavers are an important factor in the fight against climate change. Dams created by the water-loving rodents help store water longer, and fend off fires. This is imperative as arid conditions brought on by global warming trigger water shortages and fires around the world.
Zimbabwe moves 2,500 wild animals due to climate change
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A helicopter herds thousands of impalas into an enclosure. A crane hoists sedated upside-down elephants into trailers. Hordes of rangers drive other animals into metal cages and a convoy of trucks starts a journey of about 700 kilometers (435 miles) to take the animals to their new home. Zimbabwe has begun moving more than 2,500 wild animals from a southern reserve to one in the country’s north to rescue them from drought, as the ravages of climate change replace poaching as the biggest threat to wildlife. About 400 elephants, 2,000 impalas, 70 giraffes, 50 buffaloes, 50 wildebeest, 50 zebras, 50 elands, 10 lions and a pack of 10 wild dogs are among the animals being moved from Zimbabwe’s Save Valley Conservancy to three conservancies in the north — Sapi, Matusadonha and Chizarira — in one of southern Africa’s biggest live animal capture and translocation exercises. “Project Rewild Zambezi,” as the operation is called, is moving the animals to an area in the Zambezi River valley to rebuild the wildlife populations there.
Meet the Tribe With Ostrich Feet
A family belonging to the Vadoma tribe displaying their feet.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Members of the Vadoma tribe reside in the Kayemba region in the north of Zimbabwe, Africa. They have become quite popular as almost everyone in the tribe seems to suffer from something called “ostrich foot syndrome”, however the scientific name for this condition is called “Ectrodactyly”. This is caused by a genetic condition that has affected their people for many generations.
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Drought-hit rivers across the world reveal treasures — and a worrying future
Heat waves and drought are hitting communities across the world, threatening supplies of energy and food while causing rivers from Europe’s Danube to China’s Yangtze to dry up. In the United States, these receding water levels have exposed human remains and dinosaur tracks. Elsewhere, they have revealed relics...
It’s back: the lost Welsh village that has reappeared in the drought
As reservoir levels have fallen, Llanwddyn in Wales, flooded by a water company in 1880, has re-emerged – as have a Roman camp in Spain and an ancient city in Iraq
U.K.・
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers
Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World
Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Couple Kissing for the Last 2800 Years
The Hasanlu lovers unearthed and photographed in Iran 1972Penn Museum/Wikimedia Commons. The story of these two lovers is still misty, but the position they were found in represents true love in the last moment of life. These human remains were discovered in 1972 at the Teppe Hasanly archaeological site, located around the Solduz Valley in the West Azerbaijan Province of Iran.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life
A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
Deadly flooding in Pakistan created a giant lake visible from space. Photos show just how drastic the change is.
A "monster monsoon" season has wreaked havoc in Pakistan, as catastrophic flooding overtakes homes and land and has already left more than 1,000 people dead. New satellite images show the extent of the destruction – including a massive lake that has taken the place of part of the Indus River.
