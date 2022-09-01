ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

franklincounty.news

UPDATE: Wakulla escapee back in Leon County

A man who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, and who was believed to be in the eastern end of Franklin County Friday evening, is now in Leon County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search Friday for Wesley Ryan Kester, who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office after being held on felony charges.
LEON COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested the business manager for Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. Kelly King, 47, is accused of using a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
niceville.com

Armed standoff with police leads to lengthy sentence for Quincy man

FLORIDA – A Quincy man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. Jermaine Lee Walker, 45, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 262...
QUINCY, FL
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a Friday night shooting that killed one and left another victim injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sept. 3, at around 1:05 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies responded to Peaches Nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot.
VALDOSTA, GA
click orlando

Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

