Hardee County student threatened mass school shooting, deputies say
A Hardee County Schools student was arrested on Saturday after a concerning social media message caught the attention of law enforcement.
franklincounty.news
UPDATE: Wakulla escapee back in Leon County
A man who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, and who was believed to be in the eastern end of Franklin County Friday evening, is now in Leon County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search Friday for Wesley Ryan Kester, who fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office after being held on felony charges.
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
WESH
Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
fox13news.com
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested the business manager for Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. Kelly King, 47, is accused of using a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November […]
fox13news.com
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Answers Call For “One Act Of Kindness”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Readers of The Free Press may recall a story we published last week titled, “Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis.” Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in
Polk Aims to Ease ‘Abysmal’ Pedestrian Safety Ranking With Grant
On Tuesday evening just before 9 p.m., 27-year-old Hector Daniel Lugo was trying to walk across busy U.S. 98 North near Griffin Road when he was hit by a car and then struck again by a second car, Lakeland police say . Paramedics rushed him to Lakeland Regional Health, where he died a short time later.
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
niceville.com
Armed standoff with police leads to lengthy sentence for Quincy man
FLORIDA – A Quincy man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after he pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. Jermaine Lee Walker, 45, of Quincy, Florida, was sentenced to 262...
St. Pete woman cuts boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan: affidavit
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies say she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver.
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
WALB 10
1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a Friday night shooting that killed one and left another victim injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sept. 3, at around 1:05 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies responded to Peaches Nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: New Port Richey shooting sends one person to the hospital
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco County detectives are searching for two men that shot a victim off Avery Road in New Port Richey Friday night and sent the victim to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. According to detectives, a suspect, possibly known as “Chico,” and an accomplice got...
click orlando
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
Winter Haven man found dead inside car ‘completely submerged’ in pond
A Winter Haven man was found dead after crashing his car into a pond early Sunday morning.
Woman Arrested After 3-Year-Old Shoots 5-Month-Old Baby In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an infant injured on Saturday. Shortly after 1 PM on Saturday, officers were called to a home located on the 8300 block of 17th St in Tampa in reference to a
