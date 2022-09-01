Read full article on original website
Idaho looks to keep up with WSU
Every year that Jason Eck was an assistant football coach at Idaho, the Vandals played Washington State. WSU won each of the matchups 49-8, 38-26 and 56-10. But the Palouse schools, located just 9 miles apart, have met just three times since then. The fourth will be tonight at 6:30...
A battle indeed
PULLMAN — The Battle of the Palouse turned into a battle again. The Idaho Vandals forced two turnovers in the first four minutes of Saturday’s 92nd meeting with Washington State, returning one fumble for a touchdown, in the season opener for both teams. The Vandals, 28-point underdogs, also...
Oversized loads coming through: Windmill loads will pass through North Idaho
COEUR d'ALENE — More than 80 oversized windmill loads will pass through Coeur d'Alene as they depart the Port of Lewiston bound for Canada over the next 2.5 months, with the first load scheduled to leave this week. The largest loads measure up to 325 feet long and weigh 137,000 pounds.
Families need care — employers can help
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
