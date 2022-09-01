ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho looks to keep up with WSU

Every year that Jason Eck was an assistant football coach at Idaho, the Vandals played Washington State. WSU won each of the matchups 49-8, 38-26 and 56-10. But the Palouse schools, located just 9 miles apart, have met just three times since then. The fourth will be tonight at 6:30...
PULLMAN, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

A battle indeed

PULLMAN — The Battle of the Palouse turned into a battle again. The Idaho Vandals forced two turnovers in the first four minutes of Saturday’s 92nd meeting with Washington State, returning one fumble for a touchdown, in the season opener for both teams. The Vandals, 28-point underdogs, also...
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Families need care — employers can help

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every North Idaho community. It does this by supporting and developing programs and. services that address the community's most pressing needs. As local businesses navigate inflation, supply chains and competitive hiring markets, they are looking for...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

