electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla prepares launch in Thailand with hiring spree

Tesla is preparing to launch its electric vehicles in Thailand for the first time with a significant hiring spree. It has been a little while since Tesla has expanded into a brand-new market. The company was trying hard to enter the Indian market for years, but the effort was put on hold earlier this year after negotiations with the government stalled.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla raises Full Self-Driving price to $15,000 – is it worth it?

Tesla has officially raised the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package to $15,000, as CEO Elon Musk promised. For years now, Musk has stated that Tesla would keep gradually increasing the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package as functionality improves leading to the actual final form of the product, which is, as its name suggests, the capacity to fully drive autonomously.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans

An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
CHINA
investing.com

EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors this winter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) -French state-owned utility EDF (EPA:EDF) will restart all its nuclear reactors, more than half of which are now closed for maintenance or technical issues, this winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday. Pannier-Runacher spoke after President Emmanuel Macron held a special cabinet meeting to address the country's energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Ford EV sales soar 307% in August as automaker clinches second place in US market

Ford has poured significant effort into converting its fleet to electric, and it’s paying off big time. America’s best-selling automaker continues seeing strong demand for its EV models as sales grew another 307% in August. Henry Ford revolutionized the industry, introducing the first moving assembly line in 1913...
ECONOMY
nationalinterest.org

The AC-130's Upgraded Cannon Is Bringing the Heat

A weapons modernization initiative is outfitting the Ghostrider with a new cannon. A series of photos from a recent event at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico show a few glimpses of the U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider, a powerful gunship that is designed to support troops on the ground with an array of powerful cannon weaponry.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electrek.co

The best Labor Day electric bike deals to save hundreds of dollars on an e-bike

Electric bicycles are one of the most fun and effective alternative transportation methods in existence. And this Labor Day you can save big on a new electric bicycle from many of the leading manufacturers. Summer may be coming to a close but it’s not over yet! Check out these awesome e-bike deals to get rolling on your own electric bicycle at a steep discount!
BICYCLES
MotorAuthority

Ariel Hipercar revealed as 1,180-hp EV with gas turbine range extender

Hypercar maker Ariel has offered a glimpse of what can be achieved with batteries and backup engines in the form of the new Hipercar. The small British firm in 2017 announced plans for a high-performance extended-range electric vehicle code-named the Hipercar, one outfitted with a gas-turbine range extender. It seemed to be the trend back then as there were a handful of companies with similar concepts that year.
CARS
electrek.co

Audi premiering enhanced RS Q e-tron E2 EV prototype at 2022 Morocco Rally

Audi’s electric rally car, the RS Q e-tron, is back and better than ever. After defeating its counterparts in only its second Dakar Rally appearance, Audi’s EV rally car is reemerging, this time with an enhanced face-lift and new performance upgrades. Meet the all-new Audi RS Q e-tron E2.
CARS

