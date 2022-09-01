ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, IL

weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Anna, Illinois police respond quickly to social media school threat

ANNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Police responded to a call from the Anna School District about a possible school threat, but the police acted fast for the safety of the students. A post was made on social media, which appeared to be making a threat towards students in the Anna-Jonesboro School District.
ANNA, IL
City
Harrisburg, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Harrisburg, IL
Government
radionwtn.com

Hazel Bank Robber Arrested In Illinois

Hazel, Ky.–The suspect in today’s robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel has been arrested in Illinois. Detectives with the Kentucky State Police identified the suspect as Robert P. Riley, 56 years old, of Water Valley, KY. Riley was located in Carbondale, IL and arrested by Illinois State Police. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition to Kentucky to face the charge of Robbery, 2nd Degree.
HAZEL, KY
KFVS12

New rehabilitation center in Williamson County

The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
CARBONDALE, IL
Person
Michael Hillegas
wjpf.com

Fatal Traffic Crash Under Investigation in Saline County

Illinois State Police are investigating a four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County. The crash happened Thursday, September 1st around 4:45pm on US Route 45 southbound at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. The investigation indicated a 2016 Ram truck driven by 50 year old Michael Woolley of Texas, was traveling...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years

PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
PADUCAH, KY
dailyegyptian.com

Cars vs. scooters: The battle for Carbondale

For weeks, Carbondale has been buzzing about the emergence of the electric-powered scooters manufactured by the company, Veo. While safety concerns have been raised by local officials, the scooters seem to be here to stay. We decided to look into whether it makes more sense to drive your car or...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Herrin schools remember student who passed away from health issues

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Herrin school district is remembering a student who passed away this week from a rare lung issue. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share the passing of one of our HHS students, KaliAnn Eubanks. KaliAnn had courageously fought and beaten leukemia only to succumb to a rare lung issue.
HERRIN, IL
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

SIH officially opens new outpatient rehabilitation facility

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A former furniture warehouse in Williamson County was transformed into a state of the art rehabilitation center for people of all ages. The ribbon was cut on Thursday, September 1 to officially open the new SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation facility. It will feature expanded space for physical, occupational, speech, industrial, sports and pediatric rehabilitation.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
agupdate.com

Exotic pet food business embraces science and tech

MARION, Ill. — Todd Goodman jokingly refers to himself as a “bug rancher.” But he’s serious about his work. “I’m a farmer,” he said while walking around the empire he has created. The owner of Timberline Live Pet Foods has transformed a local bait...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Vendors at arts and crafts festival battle inflation

GRAND RIVERS, KY — It’s Labor Day weekend. That means the lake area's largest and longest-running arts and crafts festival is back. More than 120 crafters and artists from all over the country came to Grand Rivers to set up shop. Vendors are making do, despite nationwide inflation....
GRAND RIVERS, KY
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

