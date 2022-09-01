FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) is looking for 21-year-old Judson Sherrell. He is a suspect in a homicide that happened last night. According to a FPD press release, officers were called to an apartment on 28th Avenue, after midnight, after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a garage door and driving away. Further police investigation found a 75-year-old-female, deceased in the apartment. Next of kin have been notified and the name of the victim will be released in 24 hours.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO