alaskananooks.com
Nanooks Volleyball Wins Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic with Pair of Wins on Final Day
FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team capped off a 4-0 weekend in the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic with two wins on Saturday, Sept. 3. They took their first win of the day in the 2:30 p.m. game against Arkansas-Fort Smith 3-1 (25-13, 9-25, 25-22, 25-22) and 3-2 over Findlay in the 7:30 p.m. game (25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12).
webcenterfairbanks.com
Educators look to create new contract as the school year begins.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Educators and administration for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District began the first bargaining session for a new contract on Wednesday, August 31. The bargaining took place at the school district administrative building. Since June, local educators “have been working in dynamic status quo,” according...
uaf.edu
Students find sky-high excitement with UAF drone center
The room at Delta Junction Junior High School would look busy even without the nine students zipping around. The buzz from the kids just added to that busy-ness. Nick Adkins easily got their attention, however. He was visiting to teach them some things about drones — and not only the small quad-copters these kids are familiar with.
uaf.edu
Chasing the sun from New York to Alaska
When I left my sister’s house in Brooklyn yesterday afternoon, I was 4,200 miles from my home. That’s a long way, but I slept in my Fairbanks bed before the next sunrise. Enabling this incredible time travel are modern jet aircraft like the Boeing 737-700, which carried me and 125 others on the first leg of my journey, from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
radionwtn.com
Dover Man Missing In Alaska
Dover, Tenn.–A Dover man is reported missing near Deadhorse, Alaska. Steve Keel, who is 61, went missing on a hunting trip and was last seen Saturday, August 27. According to the Facebook page, “Missing In Fairbanks, Alaska”, Keel arrived August 20 on a caribou hunting trip and he walked away from his campsite to retrieve supplies and never returned.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Police actively looking for Judson Sherrell as a suspect in a homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) is looking for 21-year-old Judson Sherrell. He is a suspect in a homicide that happened last night. According to a FPD press release, officers were called to an apartment on 28th Avenue, after midnight, after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a garage door and driving away. Further police investigation found a 75-year-old-female, deceased in the apartment. Next of kin have been notified and the name of the victim will be released in 24 hours.
webcenterfairbanks.com
11-year-old minor missing since Sunday, August 28 has been found.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) UPDATE: Parker Nation has been found. The Fairbanks Police Department is asking for assistance in their search for 11-year-old Parker Nation. Parker ran away from his Birchwood Homes residence on Sunday, August 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Parker reportedly left on his bike and was last seen...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks police searching for person of interest in homicide case
North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKDT. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Grand Jury indicts Samantha Pearson for manslaughter in the death of Adam Sakkinen
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE September 2, 2022. A Fairbanks Grand Jury indicted Samantha Pearson on one count of manslaughter and one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance on September 1, 2022. Pearson is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which time the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Department of Public Safety fills two key leadership positions
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska welcomed new leadership in its Department of Public Safety (DPS). In a press conference, Governor Mike Dunleavy and DPS Commissioner James Cockrell announced that Bryan Barlow will be the new Deputy Commissioner of the department. In addition, Maurice...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Fairbanks, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Police wrote that shortly before 2:30 a.m., the shooting transpired in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood and that both deaths of Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, are being investigated as homicides.
