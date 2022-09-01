ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewlett, NY

Chalkbeat

1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level

New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Jaclyn Guidice starts role with North Merrick Schools

The North Merrick School District has a new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Personnel, Jaclyn Guidice. Guidice, who started her role with the district on Aug. 1, has been an educator for 20 years, and now she is ready to bring her skills and knowledge to North Merrick’s three elementary schools, Camp Avenue School, Harold D. Fayette School, and Old Mill Road School.
NORTH MERRICK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport Public Schools prepares for new school year with teacher orientation

The Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School was packed with happy and motivated educators for the 2022-2023 new teacher orientation. Mr. Benjamin Roberts, the assistant superintendent for personnel and special projects, welcomed the new instructors and introduced the administration to the new staff at the beginning of the four day orientation.
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream 30 welcomes new teachers and staff

With the new school year only days away, Valley Stream District 30 school officials welcomed its newest teachers and staff during a two-day orientation at the Washington Avenue Kindergarten Center last week. The orientation, headed by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Jennifer Lewner, and Human Resources Administrator, Marcela Moran,...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook Fire Department hosts Wounded Warrior events

Lynbrook firefighters will host their annual Wounded Warrior Concert and Block Party on Saturday, September 24th at Greis Park. Two other wounded warrior fundraisers are also slated. Fire Chief Chris Kelly made the announcement at a recent meeting of the Lynbrook Fire Department’s Wounded Warrior committee. This will be the...
LYNBROOK, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

AHRC Nassau Opens Farm And Arts Center For The Community

Four years ago, during a life-planning meeting with staff from AHRC Nassau, an organization that supports people with developmental disabilities, MaryAnn Dellova was discussing what her daughter, Jennifer, needed; a welcoming place where she could connect with plants and animals, explore her interests, meet new people and build a community.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

New List of Properties Deemed Unsafe by Brookhaven Town

At the Brookhaven Town board meeting in August, a number of properties in the town were deemed unsafe as defined by Chapter 73 pursuant to the engineer report of Cashin, Spinelli and Ferretti, LLC. The issues below are a matter of public record found here. During the meeting it was...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Antisemitic flyers find way to local doorsteps

Several Freeport residents recently awoke to find antisemitic literature spread throughout the community. The flyers, found Aug. 14, were placed in mailboxes, while others were left on driveways enclosed in a zip-close bag along with white rice. The two-sided document featured several members of President Joseph Biden’s cabinet with the Israeli flag posted besides them. “Let’s Go Brandon” appears in bold across the top of the front.
FREEPORT, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

At former LICH site, developer runs into financial trouble

Eight years ago, many Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill residents, as well as elected officials and members of the medical profession, were up in arms about the sale of Long Island College Hospital’s campus to a developer whose plans included residential housing as well as a freestanding urgent care unit.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

New rabbi, and new beginnings at the Merrick Jewish Centre

It’s been more than four decades since the Merrick Jewish Centre welcomed a new rabbi. But the Fox Boulevard congregation did just that recently as Joshua Dorsch takes over as its spiritual leader. He has considerably large shoes to fill, succeeding Rabbi Charles Klein, who retired last October after...
MERRICK, NY
cityandstateny.com

A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District

On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer

Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

