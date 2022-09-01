Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dead: Exec Leaps From New York City Tower Days Following Announcement of 150 Store ClosuresJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
It Was Only Right Serena Williams Played Her Final Match in NYCGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Related
‘Next phase of the new normal’: UFT president weighs in on 2022-2023 academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s nearly the start of a new school year as New York City public school children prepare to return to campus during what the city’s teacher union president is calling the “next phase of the new normal.”. Michael Mulgrew, president of the...
1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level
New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
Herald Community Newspapers
Jaclyn Guidice starts role with North Merrick Schools
The North Merrick School District has a new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Personnel, Jaclyn Guidice. Guidice, who started her role with the district on Aug. 1, has been an educator for 20 years, and now she is ready to bring her skills and knowledge to North Merrick’s three elementary schools, Camp Avenue School, Harold D. Fayette School, and Old Mill Road School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport Public Schools prepares for new school year with teacher orientation
The Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School was packed with happy and motivated educators for the 2022-2023 new teacher orientation. Mr. Benjamin Roberts, the assistant superintendent for personnel and special projects, welcomed the new instructors and introduced the administration to the new staff at the beginning of the four day orientation.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 30 welcomes new teachers and staff
With the new school year only days away, Valley Stream District 30 school officials welcomed its newest teachers and staff during a two-day orientation at the Washington Avenue Kindergarten Center last week. The orientation, headed by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Jennifer Lewner, and Human Resources Administrator, Marcela Moran,...
Catholic schools, religious ed get a boost with new vicar | Faith Matters
When Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, appointed the Rev. Stephen Fichter to be his episcopal vicar for education, he must have been thinking of this line from the Gospel of Matthew: “For to all those who have, more will be given, and they will have an abundance.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook Fire Department hosts Wounded Warrior events
Lynbrook firefighters will host their annual Wounded Warrior Concert and Block Party on Saturday, September 24th at Greis Park. Two other wounded warrior fundraisers are also slated. Fire Chief Chris Kelly made the announcement at a recent meeting of the Lynbrook Fire Department’s Wounded Warrior committee. This will be the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
syossetjerichotribune.com
AHRC Nassau Opens Farm And Arts Center For The Community
Four years ago, during a life-planning meeting with staff from AHRC Nassau, an organization that supports people with developmental disabilities, MaryAnn Dellova was discussing what her daughter, Jennifer, needed; a welcoming place where she could connect with plants and animals, explore her interests, meet new people and build a community.
Local resident clashes with Rocky Point BOE over book donations
During a public meeting of the Rocky Point school district board of education on Monday, Aug. 29, Sound Beach resident Bea Ruberto confronted the board over its decision to reverse a longstanding practice regarding book donations. In June, district parent Allison Villafane donated several books related to Pride Month. In...
longisland.com
New List of Properties Deemed Unsafe by Brookhaven Town
At the Brookhaven Town board meeting in August, a number of properties in the town were deemed unsafe as defined by Chapter 73 pursuant to the engineer report of Cashin, Spinelli and Ferretti, LLC. The issues below are a matter of public record found here. During the meeting it was...
danspapers.com
High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor
Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nurses call for safer staffing levels at Plainview Hospital
The nurses want safer staffing levels, better pay and quality affordable retirement health care.
Herald Community Newspapers
Antisemitic flyers find way to local doorsteps
Several Freeport residents recently awoke to find antisemitic literature spread throughout the community. The flyers, found Aug. 14, were placed in mailboxes, while others were left on driveways enclosed in a zip-close bag along with white rice. The two-sided document featured several members of President Joseph Biden’s cabinet with the Israeli flag posted besides them. “Let’s Go Brandon” appears in bold across the top of the front.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
At former LICH site, developer runs into financial trouble
Eight years ago, many Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill residents, as well as elected officials and members of the medical profession, were up in arms about the sale of Long Island College Hospital’s campus to a developer whose plans included residential housing as well as a freestanding urgent care unit.
Herald Community Newspapers
New rabbi, and new beginnings at the Merrick Jewish Centre
It’s been more than four decades since the Merrick Jewish Centre welcomed a new rabbi. But the Fox Boulevard congregation did just that recently as Joshua Dorsch takes over as its spiritual leader. He has considerably large shoes to fill, succeeding Rabbi Charles Klein, who retired last October after...
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
cityandstateny.com
A toss-up looms in the changing 19th Congressional District
On Aug. 23, Democratic Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan surprised New York and the rest of the nation with his victory in the special election for the 19th Congressional District. Many expected Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to win the seat. Pundits called it a bellwether race, an indication that Democrats may perform better than expected in the November midterms.
Herald Community Newspapers
Rockville Centre pays its respect to fallen police officer
Retired Rockville Centre Police sergeant Ernest Otto Ziegler Jr., a highly respected officer who served the residents of the village for many years, died August 16. Ziegler, 52, died after suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms while in the care of the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. “Sergeant...
43 Violations Issued During SLA Inspection Of 3 Businesses In Suffolk
A total of 43 violations were issued during an overnight New York State Liquor Authority inspection on Long Island. It was conducted from 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 until midnight Friday, Sept. 2 at three businesses in Huntington and Huntington Station. The State Liquor Authority issued 41 violations and the...
Comments / 0