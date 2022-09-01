Read full article on original website
If you’ve never heard of YouTube or MrBeast, it’s time to start looking into him. The 24-year-old runs the fifth most subscribed channel on YouTube. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has more than 100 million subscribers with a philanthropic bent: he actually gives away large sums of money to subscribers.
Medford will be the sight of New Jersey’s largest bacon gathering. It’s Bacon Fest 2022 and it happens Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, 2022. The motto for the festival is bacon, food trucks, beer, bourbon, wine and swine, what else do you need? I think they have this covered.
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline.
Especially when it's to celebrate one of the most beloved little convenience stores in New Jersey?. Now, there are a ton of great convenience stores in the Garden State. Places like Quick Check and 7-11 are nice because generally speaking you can get gas along with your coffee and sometimes a decent road snack.
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
I love when Hollywood comes to our area. Actress Naomi Watts filmed a new movie in Bedminster, according to The Patch. Did you catch a glimpse of her wandering around Somerset County? I wish I would have known, I would have taken a little road trip. Lol. The movie is...
New Jersey is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past is the main processing center on Ellis Island. Millions and millions of immigrants passed through these very walls in search of a new life here in America. While most people tour the main complex and Statue of Liberty, few know that the abandoned hospital located here allows tours. Walking through the halls of this decaying structure is one of the creepiest experiences you can have in New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
Remember spelling class in elementary school? It was a class you either loved because you excelled or hated it and dreaded the infamous Spelling Bee. Spelling is extremely easy and effortless now between autocorrect and Google, our phones do it all for us. P.S., that’s not a good thing.
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
Funcity Adventure Park in Blackwood is finally open, and it looks like there are a ton of activities to keep you and the family entertained. Now, technically I think it's located in Washington Twp. because it occupies space in Ganttown Plaza off Black Horse Pike, but Funcity's official Facebook page lists its location as Blackwood, so we're just going to go with that.
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Legendary boxer-turned-cannabis mogul Mike Tyson is visiting three New Jersey legal dispensaries this weekend to promote the...
You know that we live in a relatively safe state. New Jersey is not even close to the top of the list of most violent states in the country. However, we do have our spots. There are some cities in New Jersey that for various reasons will always be the crime centers of our state.
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
One of New Jersey’s favorite companies has opened another location. Ever-expanding convenience store chain Wawa unveiled its newest store in Voorhees on Thursday, Sept. 1. The new store is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Rd., the spot which formerly housed a much smaller Wawa legacy store. Voorhees’ new Wawa...
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Good news for families who will soon need to save some winter-friendly day trips in the back of their minds for a rainy day. With summer coming to an end, this piece of information truthfully could not have come at a better time for families in the South Jersey region.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
