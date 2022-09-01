Read full article on original website
Collider
Laurie Metcalf Wins Outstanding Guest Actress in Comedy Series at Creative Arts Emmys
Laurie Metcalf has won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role as Weed on Hacks. The award was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 4. This marked Metcalf's twelfth nomination and fourth win. Hacks had a lot of contenders in...
‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Angie Harmon, Sasha Alexander and More
Partners in crime! Rizzoli & Isles took the crime show genre to the next level with its 2010 premiere, focusing on two female friends and colleagues who didn’t need anyone else to solve the case. Based on the novels by Tess Gerritsen, the TNT drama followed detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and medical examiner Dr. […]
Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA
Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Here Are the Classic Series’ Best Five Episodes
The Beverly Hillbillies might be pop culture’s most famous rags to riches story and has been a staple of classic tv for decades. It originally aired on CBS from 1962 to 1971. Across 9 seasons the series totaled a staggering 274 episodes. Its immense popularity spawned other comedy shows featuring rural characters and settings. Series creator Paul Henning was instrumental in Petticoat Junction and Green Acres joining CBS during this era. These shows enjoyed great popularity into the early 70s. However, CBS executives decided they wanted to appeal to a more urban, sophisticated market and abruptly canceled all of their rural-themed shows.
Will ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Prove This Disturbing Reid Theory?
“Criminal Minds” fans are more than ready for the revival season to premiere on Paramount Plus. A disturbing theory from one of the later seasons of the show could set up the reboot. Variety reported the news of the revival season back in July, and fans couldn’t be more...
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
TVGuide.com
Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest
Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series
ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
tvinsider.com
‘Last Light’: 3 Reasons to Watch Peacock’s Matthew Fox-Led Drama
Lost anchor Matthew Fox bursts back onto TV after a 12-year absence in this action thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller. Read on for three reasons to turn on Last Light. We repeat: Matthew Fox. He plays petrochemist Andy Yeats. After the global oil supply is contaminated, “He finds...
TV Fanatic
Bad Sisters Exclusive Clip: JP Gets His Hands on Another Sister
Bad Sisters Season 1 Episode 4 premieres Friday on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic has an exclusive first look at what's ahead. The sisters are still grappling with all the big events that have transpired so far, and there's plenty more on the horizon. In the clip, the sisters know that...
tvinsider.com
Kelly Clarkson Won ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago: Relive Her Best TV Performances (VIDEO)
Not every American Idol winner has gone on to success and fortune; then again, not every Idol winner has Kelly Clarkson’s talent and appeal. Since winning the debut Idol season 20 years ago, Clarkson has only gotten. famous, selling over 25 million albums, charting more than 100 Billboard No....
Engadget
Riot's 'Arcane' is the first streaming series to win an animated Emmy award
Netflix's League of Legends-based animated series Arcane has won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program, becoming the first streaming series to win in that category. It beat out some much better known competition, including Bob's Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and What If...? hosted by the late Chadwick Boseman. "It’s a big deal for us as we come from video games. It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories," said Arcane co-creator Christian Linke.
tvinsider.com
McEnroe Then and Now, Anthony Edwards Meets the Dead, Project Artemis, Rick and Morty
John McEnroe, busy this weekend as an ESPN commentator at the U.S. Open, is the subject of a documentary reliving his bad-boy days on the courts. ER’s Anthony Edwards plays a scientist studying the “homo mortis” species of zombie in the latest chapter of Tales of the Walking Dead. Smithsonian Channel checks in on NASA’s Artemis program with eyes on the moon. The Emmy-winning cult cartoon Rick and Morty returns for a sixth season.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Lee You-Mi of ‘Squid Game’ among creative arts Emmy winners
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lee You-mi of “Squid Game” and Colman Domingo, Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane were best guest actor winners at Sunday’s creative arts Emmy Awards. The honors were announced at the two-part weekend ceremony, which on Saturday had yielded multiple trophies for the special “Adele: One Night Only” and the documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.” Each won five awards.
