COLUMBUS, Ohio -- While many outside the program were waiting to see No. 2 Ohio State unveil yet another potent offense against an overmatched opponent, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was waiting for this: the game when the passes weren't sailing through the air with precision and ease to future NFL draft picks, when the offense had to grind it out with the running game and the defense made the difference.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO