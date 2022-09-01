ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office seeks public input in proposed body-worn camera policy

By WCCO Staff
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. -- The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is in the process of purchasing body-worn cameras, and is seeking public input into the office's camera policy.

The policy includes expectations for officers' use of the body-worn cameras, including that they should be worn at all times while in uniformed service, and that they should be activated during any field interview, traffic stop, self-initiated activity, and any contact that becomes adversarial.

Recordings must be retained for at least 90 days, and any person captured in a recording may have access to it.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is seeking input by Sept. 26. Comments can also be made at the county board meeting on Sept. 27. at 9 a.m.

To read the policy, click here.

