Psych Centra
Antidepressant Side Effects: The Buspar Brain Zaps
Brain zaps can be a side effect of Buspar. These can be uncomfortable but are typically only temporary. Out of nowhere, you can experience a sudden zap or jolt in your head and brain. This phenomenon is known as brain zaps and can feel like an electric shock. The symptoms...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Eating a common dessert could up your risk of brain illness
OVER the years, we've been told to reduce our fat intake, and that includes when it comes to desserts. But are low-fat puddings actually worth the hype? Or might they actually be more dangerous for our health than the full-fat alternatives?. Findings from a study have suggested eating desserts made...
Researchers say it’s teatime. New study finds drinking black tea could lead to a longer life
New research suggests drinking black tea regularly may enable you to live longer and decrease your risk of dying from heart disease. If you drink tea—even up to 10 cups a day—new research suggests you may live longer. Drinking two or more cups of black tea daily is...
moneytalksnews.com
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
A man was told to take high-dose B vitamins after blood tests showed he was deficient. Then he lost his ability to walk.
Alison Taylor told ABC Radio Melbourne her father was in good health before a rare vitamin B6 toxicity left him in a wheelchair unable to walk.
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
6 Carbonated Drinks Doctors Say No One Should Be Buying Anymore Because They’re 'Damaging To Your Health'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2021. Most of us know that we should be drinking water in lieu of fruit juices and soda, but many don’t know the nuances, health-wise, between all the carbonated drinks on the market. “Sodas contain many...
New research finds people who contract COVID-19 have higher risk of neurological conditions
BALTIMORE - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
survivornet.com
‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
