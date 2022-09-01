Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY Alert on Windows Defender
On September 5, 2022, a listing in Microsoft's Windows Defender database showed multiple threats popping up on Windows PCs. Even when blocked, the Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY threat reappears and confirms "Microsoft Defender Antivirus found threats". While the threat displays in Windows Defender as "severe", it is in fact a false positive. And...
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Items to the Windows 10 Start Menu
There's no denying that the Windows Start menu is an essential feature in the day-to-day life of a Windows user. However, there are times when you might want to remove redundant apps from this menu. Conversely, in some instances, you might want to add some missing apps. But how do...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Shortcuts to Open System Properties in Windows 11
Windows 11’s Settings app has an About page that lists all the System Properties of your PC. The page includes basic system specifications, the Windows OS version, edition, and build info. Users will sometimes need to look at its info to check how their PCs match up with a program's system requirements before installing it.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application
If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Google Workspace Desktop Shortcuts in Windows 11
Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) includes an assortment of productivity cloud apps. Google Workspace’s Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Gmail web apps are especially good freely available alternatives to MS Office’s applications. Google Drive is also one of the best cloud storage services. If you frequently utilize...
makeuseof.com
How to Easily Extract a Table From a PDF
If you've got a table in a PDF file and want to use it elsewhere, you don't have to recreate it manually. Technology is here to make life easier, as there are many tools you could use for extracting tables from a PDF file. With these tools, you can import...
makeuseof.com
How to Unsend an Email in the Mail App on Your Mac
How often have you sent an email to your colleagues only to realize that you made a mistake or forgot to mention something else?. Fortunately, Apple's stock Mail app lets you unsend an email if you want, provided your Mac is up to date. Below, we'll show you how, but before that, let's briefly discuss how this feature works.
makeuseof.com
What's the Difference Between Windows Reset and System Restore in Windows?
Are you tired of facing different issues on your computer? Perhaps malware has disrupted your computer, or Windows may have just slowed down over time, seemingly by itself. Thankfully, there are two Windows built-in utilities that can be helpful in this situation: Windows Reset and System Restore. But what's the exact difference between these two tools, and how can they solve common Windows issues? Let's find out.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “You Don’t Have Permission to Save in This Location” Error on Windows
When Windows displays the “You don’t have permission to save in this location” error, it will prevent you from saving files in your desired folders. There could be several reasons for this, ranging from a lack of permission to access a folder to conflicting third-party programs. If...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use PhotoPrism on Your Raspberry Pi
In the world of self-hosted photo managers which can run on the Raspberry Pi, PhotoPrism is one of the most competent. It boasts an impressive search function, face recognition, and even a world map showing the locations where your photos were taken! It's also shockingly easy to install on a Raspberry Pi.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Get More From Google Password Manager on Android
Google's Password Manager is a great tool for managing your passwords. It encrypts and stores your login information, so you can have your passwords synchronized between all of your devices to log into websites and email accounts faster. Even better, it's fairly easy to set up strong and unique passwords...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Hyperlinks in Microsoft Word
Hyperlinks are a neat way of referring your readers to external pages or even internal sections of your Word document. With hyperlinks in Word, you can create clickable texts or graphics which take your reader to a specified destination. This destination can be a web page, a section of the...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Table in Excel
Excel tables can quickly give the data in your spreadsheet an organized look and make them easier to manage. Once you format a range of cells as an Excel table, you'll be able to sort and filter the data in them, and use structure references in related formulas. Creating an...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Fastest Browser to Use on a Mac?
Your Mac comes pre-installed with Safari, and although it's the preferred browser among Apple users, is it really the fastest browser you can use on your Mac? How do third-party browsers stack up in terms of browsing speed?. Here, we compare the top three web browsers for macOS (Safari, Google...
makeuseof.com
Adobe Cloud vs. Device Selections in Photoshop: How Do They Compare?
With the release of Adobe Photoshop version 23.5.0 comes the option to use Adobe’s Cloud computers to make selections using the Select Subject feature. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use it and when to use it for the best possible selections. How will your computer...
makeuseof.com
Is Wickr Secure? How the Encrypted Instant Messenger App Works
You have almost certainly used an instant messaging app at some point. In fact, you probably use one on a daily basis, and it is highly likely you use apps like Facebook Messenger—which is neither secure nor private. Fortunately, secure alternatives that keep your messages private, and don't collect...
makeuseof.com
What Is PICO-8?
PICO-8 is a virtual machine that runs simple, retro-style games. It has purposely restricted hardware specs including a 128x128 resolution and 32k program size. You can download and play PICO-8 “cartridges”, but you can also write your own games from scratch. It’s a great tool for game developers learning to program their first game.
makeuseof.com
4 Efficient Logging Packages for Your Go Apps
Logging is the technique of keeping records for future purposes in the software development cycle. Logging is critical because logs help with debugging, diagnostics, troubleshooting, and project monitoring. You can use logging at various levels of your applications for errors, warnings, debugging, and more. Logging in Go. The Go standard...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Fix Screen Flickering on a MacBook
Does the screen on your MacBook flicker or flash randomly? Or does it happen all the time? Although both scenarios could indicate a hardware fault with the display or GPU, multiple software factors can also be at play. So, before you visit your local Apple Store, check out what you...
makeuseof.com
IFA 2022: What Folding Laptops Mean for the Future of Portable Computing
At IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, we got a hands-on look at both the new Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop and Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold 2nd Gen. Both are small form factor laptops featuring large fold-out screens. In our short time with both units, we were able to...
