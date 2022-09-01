ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022

•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Volusia County, FL
Business
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Ormond Beach, FL
Government
Volusia County, FL
Government
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
City
Port Orange, FL
State
Alabama State
Ormond Beach, FL
Business
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Townhouses lining up in Volusia County

The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona

Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fysh nears opening in Port Orange

The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
PORT ORANGE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Acosta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Labor Day#Real Estate Broker#Business Industry#Linus Business#Volusia Business Briefs#Cold Stone Creamery#1315 Cornerstone Blvd#Aboard Storage#Svn Alliance#Ormond Beach Chamber#Shark Tank#Subsafe Inc#Tomoka
palmcoastobserver.com

Hundreds of kids 'PAL' around at Sheriff's Office's summer camps

The Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) welcomed over 700 people, mostly kids, to events during the summer of 2022. “The Flagler Sheriff’s PAL does terrific work in giving our youth positive ways to interact with law enforcement,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I thank our PAL staff, school resource deputies and community partners for organizing all these events and making each one a success.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy