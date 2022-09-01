Read full article on original website
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia Arrest Reports, Sept. 2, 2022
•Justin M. Wolford, 27, of Daytona Beach was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with unlawful possession of personal identification information and trespassing. Bail was not set. •Joreona J. Johnson, 19, of Daytona Beach, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person and child abuse. Bail was not set.
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Chick-fil-A will get razed and rebuilt in Daytona
Chris Kirby, owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is one step closer to getting his wish of demolishing the popular restaurant. But have no fear fast-food fans, it will come back bigger and better than ever. Mr. Kirby plans to build a larger Chick-fil-A with an additional drive-through.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
What’s expected after the Artemis I launch? ‘Gridlock,’ ‘bumper-to-bumper traffic’
Fla. — People along the Space Coast have already staked out their spots for the Artemis I launch set for Saturday afternoon. Brevard County leaders said they’re expecting 400,000 people to show up to see the launch, twice as many as first expected for the first attempt.
Central Florida organization donates $100K to help students gain skills, confidence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With the school season well underway, City Year Orlando received $100,000 from Heart of Florida United Way to support local students, the organization announced Wednesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. This long-time partnership has helped students in need to learn important skills...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
Traffic slowly moving after crash shut down westbound SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash shut down all lanes of SR-408 in Orange County early Monday. Traffic is slowly starting to move as one lane is open after the crash on SR-408. Several first responders are still in the area working the incident and drivers should use caution.
UCF welcomes new class of students 50+ in LIFE program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This fall, there will be a new class of students at the University of Central Florida. A group of about 750 members will join the Learning Institute for Elders at the University of Central Florida. These students, who are 50 years and older, are passionate...
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
spacecoastliving.com
Dignity Bus offers the homeless an innovative place to rest overnight in Brevard and Indian River counties
At any given time, there are approximately 250 homeless people living in Indian River County and between 3,000 and 3,500 in Brevard County. Some sleep in cars. Others live in tents. Still others simply throw an old blanket on the ground in the woods and try to get a few hours rest.
palmcoastobserver.com
Hundreds of kids 'PAL' around at Sheriff's Office's summer camps
The Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) welcomed over 700 people, mostly kids, to events during the summer of 2022. “The Flagler Sheriff’s PAL does terrific work in giving our youth positive ways to interact with law enforcement,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I thank our PAL staff, school resource deputies and community partners for organizing all these events and making each one a success.”
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Flagler County girl and mother located, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Both Skyler Morrison, 7, and her mother Ciara Culver, 28, have been located near Jacksonville and are safe, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning. Original Story:. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing girl who is believed...
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Florida sloth farm offering great views of Artemis launch while hanging with animals
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of people will be on Florida's Space Coast to get the best view of the historic Artemis l launch on Saturday. There are several places to grab Instagram-worthy pics of the liftoff, but one farm in Brevard County is offering a unique viewing experience while playing with animals!
