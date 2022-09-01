Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Batch Edit Photos in iOS 16
The stock iOS Photos app has basic photo-editing functionality that can help you add an extra touch to make your images pop. The problem comes when you like a given filter and want multiple photos to look that way. But thankfully, this should longer be an issue. Starting with iOS...
makeuseof.com
How to View Your Shared Pages in Notion
So, your friend shared a page with you in Notion, but it seems no matter where you look, you can’t find it again—not even under the Shared tab in the sidebar. Don’t worry—you’re not alone. If you’re using a personal account, paid or not, you...
makeuseof.com
How to Import Your Passwords to iCloud Keychain Using a Mac
Most Apple users prefer iCloud Keychain for managing all their passwords. It makes entering different passwords on various websites much easier. However, if you currently rely on a third-party password manager but want to switch to iCloud Keychain, you may want to move all your existing passwords to make the migration easier.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY Alert on Windows Defender
On September 5, 2022, a listing in Microsoft's Windows Defender database showed multiple threats popping up on Windows PCs. Even when blocked, the Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY threat reappears and confirms "Microsoft Defender Antivirus found threats". While the threat displays in Windows Defender as "severe", it is in fact a false positive. And...
makeuseof.com
How to Replace Your AirTag Battery
With normal use, the user-replaceable battery in Apple’s AirTag is designed to last for around a year. When the cell is depleted, we’ll show you to simple steps on how to change your AirTag battery and get back to using the device tracker. Changing the AirTag Battery. There’s...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
makeuseof.com
How to See Your Wi-Fi Password in iOS 16
Your Wi-Fi connection's password always needs to be a strong one. However, that comes with one major disadvantage—you're more likely to forget your password. But if you're running iOS 16, you don't have to worry about that because you can view your Wi-Fi network's passwords without a hassle. We'll show you how below.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application
If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
makeuseof.com
Is Wickr Secure? How the Encrypted Instant Messenger App Works
You have almost certainly used an instant messaging app at some point. In fact, you probably use one on a daily basis, and it is highly likely you use apps like Facebook Messenger—which is neither secure nor private. Fortunately, secure alternatives that keep your messages private, and don't collect...
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Have Alexa Translate Languages
Through the power of AI, Amazon Alexa has evolved to become the voice assistant that seems like it can do everything. And it’s not just limited to telling you the latest weather updates and turning your lights off. Alexa can also be used as an effective translation tool. We’ll...
makeuseof.com
How to Create an Email Signature Using Canva
The most effective and reliable way to catch your recipient's attention remains email, despite the wide variety of communication methods available. An email signature represents you and your company, instantly improving the credibility of your email. It is easy to set up, makes your email look more professional, and boosts brand awareness.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Fastest Browser to Use on a Mac?
Your Mac comes pre-installed with Safari, and although it's the preferred browser among Apple users, is it really the fastest browser you can use on your Mac? How do third-party browsers stack up in terms of browsing speed?. Here, we compare the top three web browsers for macOS (Safari, Google...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Table in Excel
Excel tables can quickly give the data in your spreadsheet an organized look and make them easier to manage. Once you format a range of cells as an Excel table, you'll be able to sort and filter the data in them, and use structure references in related formulas. Creating an...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use Piwigo on Your Raspberry Pi
There are dozens of photo management packages to self-host on the Raspberry Pi, and Piwigo is one of the best, offering a beautiful interface, multi-user management, and beautiful themes. While it's not quite a slot-in replacement for Google Photos, it allows you take control of your snapshots, and access and display them over the internet.
makeuseof.com
What Is PICO-8?
PICO-8 is a virtual machine that runs simple, retro-style games. It has purposely restricted hardware specs including a 128x128 resolution and 32k program size. You can download and play PICO-8 “cartridges”, but you can also write your own games from scratch. It’s a great tool for game developers learning to program their first game.
makeuseof.com
How to Unsend an Email in the Mail App on Your Mac
How often have you sent an email to your colleagues only to realize that you made a mistake or forgot to mention something else?. Fortunately, Apple's stock Mail app lets you unsend an email if you want, provided your Mac is up to date. Below, we'll show you how, but before that, let's briefly discuss how this feature works.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Fix Screen Flickering on a MacBook
Does the screen on your MacBook flicker or flash randomly? Or does it happen all the time? Although both scenarios could indicate a hardware fault with the display or GPU, multiple software factors can also be at play. So, before you visit your local Apple Store, check out what you...
makeuseof.com
How to Check an AirTag's Battery Life
Apple’s AirTag is a top-notch item tracker. But since the device is battery-powered, you’ll need to be informed when the power is low so you can replace the cell. We’ll show you how you can determine whether it's time to replace the battery in your AirTag. Two...
makeuseof.com
Time and Date Manipulation in Go Applications
Time and date are crucial components of a lot of software, from time management utilities to web applications. As a programmer, you need to know how to manipulate time and date in whichever language you use. In Go, the time package bundles the functions for time and date manipulation. You...
makeuseof.com
Adobe Cloud vs. Device Selections in Photoshop: How Do They Compare?
With the release of Adobe Photoshop version 23.5.0 comes the option to use Adobe’s Cloud computers to make selections using the Select Subject feature. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use it and when to use it for the best possible selections. How will your computer...
