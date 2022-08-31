A 72-year-old 'lucky' gown has been worn by eight brides across three generations in this family

A small act of inclusivity is helping an Illinois family feel better about the safety of their 6-year-old son. Ali Harris of South Roxana constantly worries her son Kyren might run into traffic if she's not paying attention. The youngster, who has autism, finds cars incredibly fascinating. "We have a deadbolt on our door, but there's always a chance of something scary happening," Harris told TODAY Parents. "Kyren also loves to pick up rocks and dirt on the side of the road—dropping them on the ground like a sand timer calms him—and he won't understand if a car honks."

One #action can make a difference💞



Ali Harris the mother of 6 yo Kyren who is #autistic AND #non -verbal AND loves #cars so she asked the town of South Roxana to put up a #street #sign to alert drivers AND they did🌟 #ubuntu #thereisgood ❤️ @TODAYshow https://t.co/9apg0aQeBy — Operation Kindness (@KindnessChamps) August 28, 2022

While brainstorming how she could make the neighborhood safer for her family, the 25-year-old figured an "autistic child area" sign near her house would help raise awareness among drivers and families who frequent the park across the street from their home. However, Harris found herself at a standstill as she didn't know how to go about making it happen. As fate would happen, the opportunity came seeking her two weeks ago, when South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles visited the Fire-N-Smoke restaurant where she works.

"I get a group with a woman police officer from South Roxana (where we live) I take their order [and] give them their cups. And I let the guy paying know that the tab gets a 10% discount with a service member in his group and thanked her for her service! He then stated he was the chief in south Roxana," Harris wrote on Facebook .

Image Source: Facebook/ Ali Harris

After chatting to him for a bit, Harris told him: "Do you know any kids with autism? I have a non-verbal kid and I wanted a street sign (for safety)." In her post, Harris revealed that Coles asked her more about where she lived and took down her address. A few days later, a bright yellow "Autistic Child Area" sign stood outside the home. Harris first saw the sign while driving back home from a road trip to Florida with Kyren and her fiance, Dillon. "I said, 'Oh my God — it's there!'" she recalled.

Explaining what prompted him to take such prompt action, Coles said: "I am a big fan of little acts of kindness." The father-of-three added that he also recognized a benefit to erecting the sign. "We had one domestic violence case involving a non-verbal child, and a sign would have helped (explain their behavior)," he said. While the signboard has helped Harris and her family feel safer and included, Margaret Nygren—the executive director and CEO of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities—cautions that whether these signs work is situational.

"It's tough to research this in an ethical way," Nygren said, adding that privacy laws could also play a part in discouraging signs of this nature. She pointed out that such signs may give false expectations of safety—especially if they aren't placed properly or a child runs into a different part of the road. And there's always the possibility that someone might ignore the sign. "In smaller communities where people know each other and are engaged in their neighborhood, the likelihood of compliance is higher," Nygren noted. "I applaud families who want to go the extra step (to protect their kids)." Although Harris is aware that the sign may not help all children with autism, she claims to have noticed slower traffic since the sign appeared. She is also grateful for another outcome for her family: "We finally feel included."

Anika Puri's fight against poaching began four years ago during a visit to India with her family. The teen was shocked when she came across a market in Mumbai filled with rows of ivory jewelry and statues. "I was quite taken aback," the 17-year-old from Chappaqua, New York, told Smithsonian Magazine . "Because I always thought, 'well, poaching is illegal, how come it really is still such a big issue?'" Intrigued, Puri did some research on the matter and was stunned when she discovered Africa's forest elephant population had declined by about 62% between the years 2002 and 2011. The numbers have continued to drop in the years that followed.

Image Source: Society for Science

As a wildlife lover, Puri was determined to do something to help. She learned that although drones are currently used to detect and capture images of poachers, they're not very accurate. The teenager pored over videos of elephants and humans and noticed how vastly the two differed in the way they move. "I realized that we could use this disparity between these two movement patterns in order to actually increase the detection accuracy of potential poachers," she explained. Armed with this observation, Puri set about creating ElSa (an acronym for elephant savior), a low-cost prototype of a machine-learning-driven software that analyzes movement patterns in thermal infrared videos of humans and elephants.

Image Source: Society for Science

Puri reached out to Elizabeth Bondi-Kelly, a Harvard computer scientist who was working on a wildlife conservation project using drones and machine learning, with her idea and the computer scientist agreed to become her mentor for the project. This proved to be a valuable connection as it gave the teen access to the Benchmarking IR Dataset for Surveillance with Aerial Intelligence (BIRDSAI), a dataset collected by Bondi-Kelly and her colleagues using a thermal infrared camera attached to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in multiple protected areas in Africa. From the data, Puri picked out 516 time series extracted from videos that captured humans or elephants in motion.

She then used a machine learning algorithm on these movement patterns to train a model to classify a figure as either an elephant or a human on the basis of its speed, group size, turning radius, number of turns and other patterns. Puri used 372 series—300 elephant movements and 72 human movements—for this purpose and the remaining 144 in the testing phase so as to give her model data it hadn't seen before. Her model was able to detect humans with more than 90% accuracy.

Image Source: Society for Science

According to Puri, the software—which she developed over the course of two years—is four times more accurate than existing state-of-the-art detection methods. It also eliminates the need for costly high-resolution thermal cameras. The teen submitted her project to this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair—the world's largest international pre-college STEM competition—and won the Peggy Scripps Award for Science Communication, as well as, a top award in the competition's earth and environmental sciences category.

"It's really amazing just to see all these kids coming together. And for the same purpose—enjoying science and doing research," Puri said of the experience. "I was honored just to be on that stage." She revealed that she first learned about the capabilities of artificial intelligence soon after ninth grade when she was selected to attend Stanford A.I. Lab’s summer program. "Initially, my enthusiasm for artificial intelligence was based off of this limitless possibility for social good," Puri explained. However, she soon realized that since data is collected and analyzed by humans, it contains human biases, and by extension, so does A.I.

Image Source: Society for Science

"It really has the capability to reinforce some of the worst aspects of our society," she said. "What I really realized from this is how important it is that women, people of color, all sorts of minorities in the field of technology are at the forefront of this kind of groundbreaking technology." According to Jasper Eikelboom, an ecologist at Wageningen University in the Netherlands who is designing a system to detect poachers using GPS trackers on animals, Puri's software is "quite commendable."

"It's quite remarkable that a high school student has been able to do something like this," he said. "Not only the research and the analysis but also... being able to implement it in the prototypes." However, Eikelboom cautions that ElSa still needs to be tested on raw video footage to see how well it can detect poachers in real life since the model was tested using figures already determined as either human or elephant.

Image Source: Society for Science

Puri is set to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology this fall, where she will study electrical engineering and computer science. She also has plans to expand her movement pattern research into other endangered animals. The youngster hopes to begin implementing her software in national parks in Africa—including South Africa's Kruger National Park—after she starts college. "Research isn't a straight line," Puri said. "That has made me more resourceful. It also helped me develop into a more innovative thinker. You learn along the way."

Superstar country singer, actress and author Dolly Parton has announced the launch of her latest venture, "Doggy Parton." In partnership with SportPet Designs, Doggy Parton is a line of dog accessories and apparel including collars, leashes and other pet dog products. “‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in a video posted on the brand’s new Instagram page. Parton's affection for animals comes across very clearly with the brand. She shared that part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue shelter whose mission is to ensure no animals are turned away, including those who require rehabilitation, and helps them find their way to a permanent home.

Dogs, according to Parton, have been a constant throughout her and her husband, Carl Dean's, life and their shared love of pets also helped them get closer. Parton, in her book "Dolly Parton: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," says that Dean loved dogs and when his dog, Blue, passed away, Parton helped him get over it and got him a new puppy. Dean named this puppy Popeye because of his unusually large eyes. According to Parton, Dean said, “Popeye, that’s his name. Hell, he’s pop-eyed,” per Cheatsheet. According to Stephen Miller's book "Smart Blonde: Dolly Parton," she even has a pet graveyard on her property in Brentwood, Tennessee, were she and Dean laid their dogs to rest.

Her strong commitment to animal rights may be because she credits Popeye, her dog, with helping her sail through a very depressing time in her life. In an interview published in "Dolly On Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton," the singer revealed that her pet dog saved her from taking her life after having her heart broken, per Smooth Radio .

"I was sitting upstairs in my bedroom one afternoon when I noticed in the nightstand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars,” Parton said. "I looked at it a long time. Then, just as I picked it up, just to hold it and look at it for a moment, our little dog, Popeye, came running up the stairs. The tap-tap-tap of his paws jolted me back to reality I suddenly froze. I put the gun down. Then I prayed,” Parton shared. She believes that her dog’s intervention was a sign from God. She also continues to say that she is unsure if she’d have done it, but she can’t be sure.

A strong advocate for animal rights, Parton was awarded the Partnership award from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2003, in connection with Dollywood’s American Eagle Foundation, per The Boot . For a poignant commercial portraying comedian Kathy Najimy as a woman running home to her dog, Dolly Parton granted PETA permission to use her bluegrass song "Will He Be Waiting for Me?" The commercial serves as a reminder that dogs require companionship and suffer when left alone.

It’s finally here! Brand new @DoggyParton pet products are available now! Grab your furry friend something special at https://t.co/lWJYQnHKW3 🐶💗 pic.twitter.com/vdz2gME1kj — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 31, 2022

The new brand has launched collars, leashes, harnesses for their pets, stuffed chew toys in the shape of giant pink stilettos, denim and gingham bandanas, pink cowgirl hats encrusted with a tiara and even a blonde Dolly-style wig headpiece perfect for pups. Since Parton doesn’t have a dog right now, Billy the Kid, the dog of Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, is the face of Doggy Parton. Parton has been spotted with Billy the Kid several times and sometimes sits next to her in interviews and meetings, according to Fox 5 .

A 55-year-old Californian is being hailed an inspiration by his local community for the incredible trajectory his career has taken. Mike Huss, a former school janitor-turned-teacher, says it was a very humbling experience when he was informed he was the perfect candidate for the position of principal at Ione Elementary School in Ione, a small city about 41 miles southeast of Sacramento. "I am blessed. I truly am and I don't do anything special. I just show up and work hard. I show up and try my best," he told Good Morning America . Although he has only been principal for about two weeks, Huss has received an outpouring of support from his school staff and young students, as well as the Amador County Unified School District, which appointed him to the role.

Mike Huss says he feels "blessed" to have had such a fulfilling career so far and is excited to start a new chapter leading Ione Elementary School in Ione, California. https://t.co/lySZ6C1I0A — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2022

"They give me hugs and say, 'You're doing a great job,' and it's really cute to see a first grader tell you that. 'You don't even know what I'm doing. But thank you very much for saying it.' But they see me out and interacting so I think to them, that's all that matters," Huss revealed. The new principal's history with Ione Elementary can be traced all the way back to his childhood when he attended the school as a young boy. After graduating high school, Huss became a janitor at the school. Seeing how well he got along with the students, teachers at Ione encouraged him to pursue a teaching career.

Man Becomes Principal at Elementary School Where He Once Worked as a Janitor: 'I Am Blessed' https://t.co/76AmeFjlWH — People (@people) August 31, 2022

"A lot of teachers here at Ione Elementary kept saying, 'You're wasting your time. Look at these kids. They are attracted to you... and they want to be around you and they learn from you. You need to go back and became a teacher,'" Huss recalled. He was immediately convinced. When Huss had taken the school janitor job, he wasn't interested in pursuing higher education and wanted to work instead so his wife Karen could go to college. But once his first child was born, he slowly started reassessing his career goals. "When my son was about 3, I said, 'You know what? I want to show my son that you can keep growing in life,'" Huss said. "I know he was young but between the encouragement from the teachers on campus and the motivation to do something to show my son [that] nothing's impossible, I went back to school in the late '90s to get my teaching credential based on those inspirations."

Juggling his full-time job with family and school for four years was hard but Huss was determined to make it work. "I was working 40 hours a week, coaching my niece's softball team. I was going to school Tuesday and Thursday all day," he revealed, sharing that he would work from 2-11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays when he attended Sacramento State during the day. Eventually, his hard work and dedication paid off and within a week of graduating, Huss got a job teaching at Ione.

"I was literally the school janitor on a Monday. I worked a double shift. I worked from 6 a.m. till about 10 p.m. that night, getting the school ready. The very next day, Tuesday, I was in my first teachers' meeting. Thursday of that same week, I had my first class," he said. Teaching has been "a very rewarding career" for him, Huss said. "What I want people to understand is that there are really good teachers out there doing really amazing jobs. It's just about growing a world, making it a better place," he added. "I really think that I can do this job... because I have the support of everyone. I have to try my best every day for them. And at the end of the year, I've told many people if the worst thing I say is, 'I tried my best and fell,' I'll try my best again next year and hopefully be even better. And I try to keep that perspective."

A nearly two-century-old business in Manchester, England, recently launched an initiative to help local families struggling to buy school uniforms for their children. The Joseph Holt brewery chain has won the hearts of community members through its efforts to support families through the soaring living costs crisis. With a new school term about to start, the 173-year-old family brewery put out a call to its patrons and others within their local communities, urging them to donate items of school wear—old or new—to help those in need. The big-hearted pub group has also established collection points across all 127 of their pubs.

Manchester pub chain offers second-hand school uniforms as families struggle with soaring prices https://t.co/1c79hQUQjv — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) August 31, 2022

"Every year, families may well dispose of uniform which may well still be in good condition but which their children will have grown out of," Paul Longmire, head of marketing at Joseph Holt, told Manchester Evening News . "It made us all think that with so much need at the moment, we could help bring together donated items and ensure they go to those in need. We have been calling out for any aspect of school uniform and kit, so long as it is in good condition. And the response from customers and members of the public has been magnificent. What's more, recycling uniform will save landfill space and reduces greenhouse gases—so there is an environmental benefit too."

The 173-year-old family brewery has launched a project enabling people to donate items of school wear to help those in need https://t.co/OqNlbchG2y — CityLife Manchester (@CityLifeManc) August 20, 2022

According to the Schoolwear Association, the average cost of compulsory school uniforms and sportswear items reportedly comes up to £101.19 (about $117.25) per student. For families with more than one child, this cost quickly adds up, leaving parents looking at a bill for several hundred pounds. Speaking to BBC , Kailey—one of the landlords taking part in the brewery's pre-loved school uniform scheme—said: "There's no shame in it, whatsoever at all. I mean, I don't have children but I know if I was in that situation and I did have children, I would be coming here. Because, the cost of living at the moment as well, is really high."

The cost of living crisis is pushing millions into poverty and desperation.



The government must act now by bringing in a wealth tax and taking energy companies into public hands to reduce household bills. https://t.co/iA8XA2zic1 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 23, 2022

Danielle McIntosh, manager of the Bricklayer's Arms in Salford, revealed that her pub has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the customers and local community members. "Our customers have been fantastic and responded to the call out by bringing in loads of pieces of uniform," she said. "They really have come up trumps. We're carrying on collecting until the end of August to make sure we get as much as we can to go to families who need the help." Michelle Dickinson of the Richmond pub in Southport shared a similar experience. "We have been overwhelmed. People have been so generous and this is going to help so many families," she said.

Charity urges more help over school uniforms https://t.co/X3XqazZGDR — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 31, 2022

The school uniform items dropped off at the pubs will be organized according to size and school and listed on the individual pub's Facebook page. Some of the establishments taking part in the initiative are also working with local charities to distribute items. Those looking to pick up a uniform from the pubs are only required to drop a direct message to the pubs' individual Facebook pages to book the pieces to be put aside for collection. Whatever is left over from the donation drive will be given to the schools directly. "This again shows how pubs are so central to the community and work to reach out to those in need," said Longmire. "We're sure there will be a generous response from our big-hearted customers and from the community beyond so that we can do something to help struggling families with the cost of providing uniforms."

As Serena Williams prepares to walk away from the tennis court to focus on " other things that are important " to her, we find ourselves reflecting on the many moments that defined the 23-time grand slam winner's illustrious career. While the list of titles, honors and trophies she has won over the course of 27 years is what often takes the spotlight when talking about Williams' history with the sport, it is undeniable that her impact on women's sports as a whole has been far greater. From consistently advocating to close the pay gap and achieve parity both within tennis and further afield to fighting against racism and body shaming, Williams transformed the game in more ways than one.

One defining moment that comes to mind from the early days of Williams' career is from the 2001 Indian Wells tournament in California where she, her sister and their father became the targets of racist abuse, epithets and overwhelming boos from the unfriendly audience. According to Insider , Venus and Serena Williams were set to face each other in the semifinal of the tournament that year when 20 minutes ahead of its scheduled start time, the elder Williams pulled out of the match due to a tendonitis injury.

📆 On this day in 2001



19-year-old @serenawilliams won her 2nd Indian Wells 🏆 beating Kim Clijsters (and the crowd) 4-6 6-4 6-2. pic.twitter.com/sfzk4VYlJd — Luis. (@serenapower_) March 17, 2019

Venus' last-minute withdrawal left tennis enthusiasts shocked and disappointed, with some fans and players—including Elena Dementieva —accusing the sisters' father, Richard Williams, of match-fixing and predetermining which of his daughters would win their head-to-head matchups. When Serena stepped onto the court to play Kim Clijsters in the finals of the tournament a few days later, she was met by overwhelming boos from the crowd and cheers every time she faltered. "I stepped onto the court a couple minutes before [my opponent], and right away people started booing," Serena recalled in her 2009 autobiography, "On the Line." "They were loud, mean, aggressive... pissed!"

#PauseRewindPlay #Racism



Remembering the infamous incident at Indian Wells in 2001 involving Serena Williams and Venus Williams.



Read: https://t.co/STSmids88a — The Field (@thefield_in) June 10, 2020

"What got me most of all was that it wasn't just a scattered bunch of boos," she continued. "It wasn't coming from just one section. It was like the whole crowd got together and decided to boo all at once. The ugliness was just raining down on me, hard. I didn't know what to do." Williams shared in the book that she was initially taken aback by the audience's response at the time, especially since she believed that "tennis fans are typically a well-mannered bunch." She was also confused by the crowd's response, she recalled, as she couldn't figure out what she'd done to become the subject of their ire. It was only later that she made the connection to her sister's injury from the round prior.

"I looked up and all I could see was a sea of rich people—mostly older, mostly white—standing and booing lustily, like some kind of genteel lynch mob," Williams wrote. "I don't mean to use such inflammatory language to describe the scene, but that's really how it seemed from where I was down on the court. Like these people were gonna come looking for me after the match. I wanted to cry, but I didn't want to give these people the satisfaction." It didn't take long for her to realize that race played a role in the abuse, the star athlete shared in her autobiography. The racial slurs hurled at her and her family left her feeling physically unsafe, she recalled.

Last time Serena Williams played Indian Wells (2001), she defeated Kim Clijsters in the final http://t.co/NTFtC6tcvO pic.twitter.com/YucgGLjCwy — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) February 4, 2015

"Just before the start of play, my dad and Venus started walking down the aisle to the players' box by the side of the court, and everybody turned and started to point and boo at them," Williams wrote. "It was mostly just a chorus of boos, but I could still hear shouts of [n-word] here and there. I even heard one angry voice telling us to go back to Compton. It was unbelievable." Although the overwhelming stress and emotional turmoil caused by the hostility that day had a lasting impact on her, Williams' response to the hate at that moment was a glimpse of what the rest of her career would look like.

Serena Williams still carries trauma of 2001 Indian Wells jeers https://t.co/po0CmWetsj — The Independent (@Independent) November 18, 2021

Williams—who was just 19 years old at the time—showed tremendous mental fortitude to win the final 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and take home the tournament's trophy. After the match, she and her sister quietly boycotted the event for 14 years. During this period, Williams managed to etch her name in tennis folklore as one of the greatest players ever to have walked the Earth and send a message to all those who took issue with a powerful Black woman on the tennis court: She's here to win.

Serena Williams explains why she'll play in Indian Wells, a tournament she's boycotted since a nasty 2001 incident. http://t.co/dTZx8UD71B — Cindy Boren (@CindyBoren) February 4, 2015

Math teacher Julio Castro received the surprise of a lifetime last week when his students at Yula High School Boys Division in Los Angeles orchestrated an elaborate scheme to gift him a car. Castro, a math teacher who lives in Santa Clarita, commutes about four hours a day by scooter and bus to get to the Westside school. Speaking to Los Angeles Times , the father-of-three revealed that he typically wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to get to work and returns home as late as 9:30 p.m., by which time his young children are usually asleep. "It is roughly two hours [one way]. It depends, if I miss my bus, I wait another half hour or an hour," he told KABC .

Math teacher Julio Castro takes the bus to get to work, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. His students surprised him with a new car. https://t.co/rJnBalkE67 pic.twitter.com/MWPrupwc0u — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) August 27, 2022

From his apartment, Castro travels about seven miles to the Metro stop on a scooter before riding about 90 minutes on Bus 797 to get to Century City. From there, he travels roughly another mile to the modern Orthodox Jewish campus. Despite the time-consuming and tiring commute, the teacher "still makes sure to devote all this time to students," said Joshua Gerendash, who one day saw Castro wistfully looking at cars online, hoping to find an affordable ride for about $1,500. "He'll skip his lunch break to help a student and stay after school. He also helps students who aren't in his classes. He's really, really, really devoted to our futures."

Wanting to give back to their devoted teacher, Castro's students launched a months-long fundraising campaign and raised $30,000 for the car and one year of donated insurance and gas. They gifted him the vehicle on the second day of the school year through an elaborate mock event that Castro was led to believe was a faculty-appreciation assembly. He was left stunned when it was soon revealed to be a ruse to surprise him with a certified pre-owned dark blue 2019 Mazda 3 hatchback with a 2.4-liter engine, inline front-wheel drive, leather seats, Bose stereo, sunroof and only 30,000 miles.

“What my students have done... means the world to me"



Julio Castro, teacher at a Jewish high school in L.A., gets up very early every day to take the bus and returns home after his kids have gone to bed.



So his students raised money to buy him a car. https://t.co/Jx8ricWc2N — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) August 26, 2022

Castro shared that although he knew his students were aware of his commute, he'd never expected them to take action. "I made the best out of it," he said. "I always told them: When life doesn't go your way, what do you do? Don't cry about it. Don't whine about it. Just be grateful for what you already have, and then move on. And one day some good things will happen." The 31-year-old added that one should never do things in hopes of being rewarded. "Don't do it because you're waiting for a prize. Do it because it comes from your heart."

Meanwhile, Castro's students are confident their teacher will find some way to pay forward their generosity. "No matter what happens with him, he is gonna find some way to pay it forward," said senior Charlie Leeds. "We've been taught certain values like empathy [and to] treat your fellow person as you'd want to be treated. Mr. Castro is the embodiment of that. With this car, with this new opportunity, he's only going to find more and more ways to help other people around him." Castro already has plans for all the time he will save in commuting from now on. "Now that I have a car, I get to drop off my kids every morning. And then coming here with time to spare, I can use it on my lesson plans. Then on my way back, traffic is still bad, but I'll be able to make it for dinner," he said.

@yulaboys an all boys Yeshiva high school in Los Angeles math teacher Julio Castro was waking up at 4am and returning home after 930pm to teach in YULA. He had to take a bus and a scooter to work.



So the students raised $30,000 and bought their math teacher a Mazda 3 Hatchback. pic.twitter.com/A6ApIn1NZV — Meaningful Minute (@MeaningfulMin) August 28, 2022

When Adele Larson Stoneberg bought a white satin wedding gown at Marshall Field's department store in downtown Chicago in 1950, she probably didn't realize she was purchasing a family heirloom that many future brides in her family would tie the knot in. And yet, 72 years down the line, her granddaughter Serena Stoneberg Lipari wore the same now-vintage gown for her wedding on August 5 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church—the same Chicago church where Stoneberg got married in. "There was no question that I would become the eighth bride to wear the dress," 27-year-old Lipari told The Washington Post .

As she walked down the aisle in the long-sleeved gown with a floor-length train, high collar and tiny elegant buttons down the back, Lipari said she felt a special connection to all the brides who previously wore the dress—including her now-deceased grandmother. "When I started to walk down the aisle and thought about my grandmother also wearing the dress, the emotion hit me," the newlywed shared. After her wedding, Stoneberg loaned the gown—which cost $100 at the time of its purchase—to her two sisters for their weddings. Over the years, Stoneberg's daughter and three nieces also asked to wear the special dress on their big days.

When Serena Stoneberg walked down the aisle of a North side church, her wedding continued a family tradition. She became the eighth bride to say her vows in the satin gown that her grandmother bought for $100.75 at Marshall Field’s on State Street in 1950. https://t.co/PgtieMaHEP — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 8, 2022

"The dress she settled on was well made and timeless," said Stoneberg's sister, Eleanor "Elly" Larson Milton, who was the maid of honor at Stoneberg's wedding. "It's a very classic dress, with a beautiful bodice, a Mandarin collar and lots of buttons. When you touch that high-quality satin, you realize it's way above average." The 90-year-old revealed that when it was time for her own wedding in 1953, she immediately knew what she wanted to wear. "My mother had taken excellent care of the dress and stored it in an airtight box," she said. "It never occurred to me not to wear it. It was perfect in every way."

“There was no question that I would become the eighth bride to wear the dress,” said Serena Stoneberg Lipari, 27 https://t.co/cIAholNMq2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 16, 2022

After Milton's wedding, the dress went into storage for 16 years until her sister, Sharon Larson Frank, strengthened the family tradition by wearing it to her wedding in 1969. "Our mother never told us we had to wear the dress—it just kind of evolved," said 77-year-old Frank. "It's a traditional dress, and we could all make it fit with a few minor adjustments. When my mom offered to take me shopping for another dress, I immediately told her, 'No, I'd like to wear this one.'" Although every bride who has worn the dress has added a few flourishes of their own, they've done their best to stay true to its original design.

"We all had our own veils, bouquets and jewelry, and our individual personalities shined through when walked down the aisle on our wedding day," shared Stoneberg's daughter, Sue Stoneberg McCarthy, who wore the gown to her wedding in 1982. "Wearing that beautiful dress on my special day made me feel close to my mother and aunts." A few years later, in 1990, the dress was taken out of its storage box for the fifth time for Eleanor Milton's daughter, Carole Milton Zmuda. Her sister Jean Milton Ellis also walked down the aisle in the dress in the following year. Their cousin, Julie Frank Mackey, became the seventh bride in the family to don the satin gown when she wore it to her wedding in 2013.

Wow....that is a beautiful dress! Love it! — Shelley (@ShelleyWrixon) August 16, 2022

"Everyone who has been married in the dress has had a long-lasting, healthy marriage, so we like to think it brings good luck," said Mackey, 42. "We hope to continue to preserve the dress—and the tradition—for many weddings to come." The family credits Sharon Larson Frank for caring for the dress and storing it properly. "I keep it in a sealed box and use a small [mannequin-like] form on the top to help the bodice keep its shape," she revealed. While there are many young female family members who could have a wedding in the future, Frank assures them there will be no pressure to wear the gown. However, if they do wear the family heirloom, they will need another dress for their reception. "We now have an unwritten rule that nobody wears the dress to their reception," she explained. "To avoid stains."

Like most emotional support animals, Joseph Henney's emotional support companion, WallyGator, accompanies him almost everywhere. They go on walks, take trips to the grocery store together and even sleep in the same bed. However, unlike most emotional support animals, WallyGator is an alligator. "When he turns his nose toward you, that means he expects a kiss. He's super sweet-natured," Henney, who lives in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, told The Washington Post . The 69-year-old revealed that WallyGator even gives hugs to willing shoppers when the pair visit the local farmers market.

I am obsessed with WallyGator, the emotional support alligator.



And his owner who says normal people should absolutely not do this. https://t.co/60velafKJD pic.twitter.com/MvdOXtRHuW — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 30, 2022

"Wally is definitely not your average crocodilian," Henney—who goes by Joie (pronounced "Joe")—said of his 70-pound, 7-year-old, 5½-foot emotional support alligator. "He's a very special gator, but I wouldn't recommend that anyone get one. If you don't know what you're doing, you will get bit." Henney's unlikely friendship with WallyGator began in 2015 when a friend from Florida called to ask if he could take in a few gators that had been found in a pond in Orlando. Because he has always enjoyed caring for reptiles as a pastime, Henney told his friend that he could take in three juvenile alligators. Little did he know, he was about to embark on a beautiful friendship with one of them.

For about three decades, Henney—who makes a living in wood-crafting—has helped relocate unwanted alligators, snakes and iguanas to wildlife sanctuaries in his free time. He revealed that he is usually called to rescue alligators that people take in as pets when they are cute baby gators but find difficult to handle when they inevitably grow into large animals. After moving the rescue reptiles into separate indoor enclosures in his home, Henney finds sanctuaries or zoos to take them. Two of the gators he received from his Florida friend eventually went to reptile refuges in New York and New Jersey.

You don’t see this everyday! Video shows a girl walking an alligator on a leash in Philadelphia. 👀🐊 Local media said WallyGator is apparently an emotional support alligator from a local reptile rescue. 🥺 https://t.co/TYQQVaTzJF pic.twitter.com/7AVlmTxy8h — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 29, 2022

WallyGator, however, he decided to keep as he had formed a special bond with the then-14-month-old reptile. "I bonded with him and was committed to caring for him," Henney said. Adopting WallyGator was not a decision he made lightly. "One of the problems when someone gets an alligator for a pet is they don't realize they're in for a long haul," he explained, adding that the reptiles can live 80 years or longer in captivity. "When they get to three feet, nobody wants them. They can bite and they're extremely hard to handle."

While alligators are illegal to own in many states, Pennsylvania is not one of them. According to Raul Diaz, a herpetologist and evolutionary development biologist who teaches at California State University in Los Angeles, they generally don't make good pets and because they are predators who are hardwired to believe that other creatures want to eat them, they tend to be defensive early on. "The jaw pressure from an alligator's bite force is incredibly strong, and their powerful tails can whip you," said Diaz. "I definitely assume that [Henney] is an exception when it comes to caring for an alligator—he's done a good job. But most people don't have that kind of time to devote to a pet alligator's care."

According to Henney, it was evident to him from the very beginning that WallyGator was different from all the other alligators he's handled. "He wouldn't eat live rats, and he really showed a love for cheesy popcorn," he revealed. "I thought it was different, but I was still very cautious around him. I've been handling gators for years, and I've learned to read them. An alligator isn't going to attack you for no reason. I'm always careful, but I felt it was fine to let [WallyGator] roam free in the house. He enjoyed being held, and I thought, 'Wow, this is a super nice, friendly alligator.'"

THE EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR: Forget dogs and cats, ABC’s @willganss explains why an alligator named Wally has just been nominated for America’s Favorite Pet. pic.twitter.com/h3lCRxssst — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) August 23, 2022

It was in 2017, after several members of Henney's family died, that he and his unusual pet really bonded. "I was depressed and WallyGator started to do silly things to cheer me up," Henney shared. "When I was on the couch, he'd pull my blanket to the floor. It was his doctor who suggested that he register the reptile as an emotional support animal when Henney revealed how WallyGator had helped with his depression. Although he initially dismissed the idea, Henney went home that day with a letter from the doctor qualifying the alligator as an emotional support animal. He later filled out an application on the U.S. Service Animals website and received a certificate along with a harness and leash for his alligator once it was approved.

“He’s just loveable. He sleeps with me, steals my pillows, steals my blankets. He’s just awesome," says Joie Henney, owner of the alligator emotional support animal named Wally. https://t.co/XwWMFxsX63 pic.twitter.com/KM4i52TEEi — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2022

Henney also credits his leathery friend for emotionally supporting him through a recent diagnosis of prostate cancer and weeks of radiation treatments. Because he knows there's a good chance his pet gator will outlive him, he has arranged with a friend to ensure that WallyGator gets to spend the rest of his days in reptilian comfort.

Easton Oliverson is finally returning home to Utah after two weeks of hospitalization. The Little Leaguer, 12, fractured his skull after falling from a bunk bed in the Little League World Series players’ dorm in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, two days before the series started. He was airlifted to the hospital with serious head injuries and underwent emergency surgery. He has now been released from Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, where he was receiving care, according to CNN . Easton thanked people in a video on the Instagram page the family has been posting on with regular updates about Easton's health. He urged everyone to keep him in their thoughts. "Hi everyone, this is Easton—thank you for all of your prayers," he said. "Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better, I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that heavenly Father is blessing me."

On Monday, the family shared that Easton will be moved to Salt Lake City. "While this is a great step forward, it's bittersweet leaving behind the people that have put their hearts and souls into Easton's recovery. THANK YOU to each and every individual at Geisinger Hospital who played a role in taking care of, and saving our boy," they wrote. The family also shared videos of Easton's improved motor skills on Monday along with photos of him with two of his doctors. "There are no adequate words that we can use to describe the gratitude that we have for these two men—the doctors that saved Easton's life. They have executed each step in Easton's journey from the first night until now with love, precision, intelligence, and care. We have, and will always have the utmost respect for these two men. Jace, Nancy, and our entire family will FOREVER be grateful for everything they have done for Easton the past two weeks."

Easton had an additional surgery on Friday to reattach his skull cap. While recovering from the procedure, he was able to eat nachos, one of his favorite foods, despite being in pain and having a swollen face. The account posted an adorable update. According to the Instagram account, Easton had been "receiving physical therapy and working on different skills" to get ready to go back to Utah.

In an interview with PennLive.com, Geisinger neurosurgeon Dr. Oded Goren said that Easton would stay in an in-patient facility in Salt Lake City for about a week. “Easton has been doing fantastic in his recovery process since his injury. He is already walking and recovering very well. We expect him to have a full recovery,” Goren said. "Kids are so resilient and they recover so well. We were able to provide his care in a fantastic team effort and timely manner to provide him all the potential to recover."

“This is what we do here, every day and every night. We provide care for our community and our patients, people that come in with brain injuries and suffering from strokes,” Goren said. “Our teams are dedicated and motivated and professional." The doctor credits teamwork in this success, and says it is what they do at the hospital. "We love what we do," he said. Easton's family reported that after being originally admitted to the intensive care unit, his prognosis kept getting better . However, on August 21, he fell and hit his head once more , but his family was relieved to find that the CT scans came back normal.

The Little League baseball player received good wishes from his sports idols along the way, including Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, and the BYU football team, according to local outlet KSL .