appraisalbuzz.com
Study Finds Inflation More Severe for Younger Renters
Millennials who took on a new rental lease in July saw their overall cost of goods and services increase 11.6% year over year, substantially higher than 8.5% for the U.S. population as a whole. The personal inflation rate for Gen Z renters taking on a new lease came nearly as high at 11.3%, according to …
appraisalbuzz.com
LL 100 Issues White Paper on Fair Debt Collection Practices Act
Members of LL 100’s Special Initiative Working Group examine the CFPB’s amendments to Regulation F of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and their implications on the mortgage servicing industry. The post LL 100 Issues White Paper on Fair Debt Collection Practices Act appeared first on DSNews.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
appraisalbuzz.com
Study: Which States Can Homeowners Find Smallest, Largest HELOC’s?
As the housing market finally displays signs of continued cooling, home prices across the nation remain at inflated highs, with Americans sitting on a record $27.8 trillion in home equity, according to a new study from LendingTree —an estimated $333,000 worth of equity for each owner-occupied housing unit in the nation. While most homeowners likely …
appraisalbuzz.com
Post-Summer Slowdown? Homes Selling For Less than Asking
For the first time since the housing market picked up after the pandemic, Redfin has reported that the average home has sold for less than its listing price as of August 28 in another sign of a housing market cooldown. This information comes by way of a new report published by Redfin, which covers the …
appraisalbuzz.com
Homeowners Tapping Into Home Equity
appraisalbuzz.com
The Role of Appraisal Review in the Risk System – Appraisal Revisions
This is part three of a three part series on appraisal review – Read parts one and two. When interacting with executive managers, I am often posed with the following question “How do you know when you are looking at a “good” appraisal?” The reality is there is no universal acceptance of a single method of measurement to differentiate “good” from “bad.” After many years of reading appraisal reports, my response is “One that leaves the reader with few unanswered questions, allows the data to tell the story, keeps appraiser interventions to a minimum and is able to present a case for what a property is worth, as well as what it is not worth.”
appraisalbuzz.com
Average Home Now Sells For Less Than Asking Price
