Read full article on original website
Related
appraisalbuzz.com
LL 100 Issues White Paper on Fair Debt Collection Practices Act
Members of LL 100’s Special Initiative Working Group examine the CFPB’s amendments to Regulation F of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and their implications on the mortgage servicing industry. The post LL 100 Issues White Paper on Fair Debt Collection Practices Act appeared first on DSNews.
appraisalbuzz.com
Study: Which States Can Homeowners Find Smallest, Largest HELOC’s?
As the housing market finally displays signs of continued cooling, home prices across the nation remain at inflated highs, with Americans sitting on a record $27.8 trillion in home equity, according to a new study from LendingTree —an estimated $333,000 worth of equity for each owner-occupied housing unit in the nation. While most homeowners likely …
appraisalbuzz.com
Post-Summer Slowdown? Homes Selling For Less than Asking
For the first time since the housing market picked up after the pandemic, Redfin has reported that the average home has sold for less than its listing price as of August 28 in another sign of a housing market cooldown. This information comes by way of a new report published by Redfin, which covers the …
appraisalbuzz.com
Study Finds Inflation More Severe for Younger Renters
Millennials who took on a new rental lease in July saw their overall cost of goods and services increase 11.6% year over year, substantially higher than 8.5% for the U.S. population as a whole. The personal inflation rate for Gen Z renters taking on a new lease came nearly as high at 11.3%, according to …
Comments / 0