Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
Deputies investigating body found along Molino Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body along Molino Road. The sheriff's office says the body of an adult male was found around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Molino road -- just west of Louie's Bar and Jahaza Road.
Escambia County deputies looking for missing 50-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 50-year-old woman in Escambia County,. Katina Dortlon was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. on the 1400-block of West Hernandez Street. She may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information, call the ECSO at...
Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
Tate High grad accused of rigging homecoming election intends to file lawsuit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emily Grover, the Tate High School grad accused of rigging the 2020 homecoming queen election, intends to file a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Escambia County Public Schools. In the Notice of Intent, Grover claims she was falsely arrested and her civil...
Police: 4-year-old dead after fall from balcony at Panama City Beach resort
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WGXA) - A child from Warner Robins, Georgia, has died in Panama City Beach following a Saturday morning incident. According to ABC Affiliate WMBB-TV, Panama City Beach Police Department officials say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to Laketown Wharf. Investigators told reporters a 4-year-old from...
Family wants answers after 5-year-old goes missing at Montclair Elementary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A family is making claims against Montclair Elementary Friday night, after their 5-year-old went missing for almost two hours. Brenda Thomas is the grandmother of the student. Thomas says she picks up her grandchild from school everyday. But on Friday, she was no where to be...
'We can get rid of all of them': Commissioner speaks on Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The fallout over alleged contractor fraud cases in Escambia County -- resulting in one arrest so far -- continues to unfold. Channel 3 has investigated several complaints about Pensacola Contractor Matthew Banks where he is accused of taking money for jobs he never finished or even started.
Pensacola holds two Project RELO Task Force Tribute events
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Project RELO Task Force Tribute made its way to Pensacola Sunday. The group honored and remembered more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in combat since the 9/11 attacks. Channel 3's parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group partnered with the project across the country-wide tour.
Vehicle catches fire after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a vehicle fire following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County on Friday. It happened at Highway 123 and Highway 85 south near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Video by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shows firefighters battling a fully engulfed vehicle. Deputies say...
Winn-Dixie offers $20 in free groceries to customers who get COVID-19 booster shot
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies are offering up to $20 in free groceries for customers who receive a Moderna bivalent vaccine along with their flu shot. In accordance with the CDC and FDA, Winn-Dixie is now administering Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines in select pharmacies, which includes the location on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola.
Crestview High School football team bus involved in crash on I-10 in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- The Crestview High School football team was involved in a crash on I-10 in Milton Friday afternoon. The crash happened on I-10 westbound near Mile Marker 32 around 5:11 p.m. One football player was taken to the hospital following the crash, according to Crestview Head Coach Thomas...
Register for the 2022 Pensacola Senior Games
The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host the Pensacola Senior Games this Friday through Sept. 23. Citizens age 50 and older may compete in 22 recreation and sporting events over the course of a two-week period. Athletes of all levels of experience are encouraged to participate.
Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
Pensacola Historic Preservation Society held 26th annual Appraisal Fair
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some Northwest Florida residents put their antiques to the value test Saturday. It was the Pensacola Historic Preservation Society's 26th annual Appraisal Fair. It's similar to the popular Antiques Roadshow. Residents were given a chance to bring their treasures to Garth's Auction Gallery on Navy Boulevard and...
Pensacola movie theaters participate in National Cinema Day
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Movie buffs flocked to the theaters on Saturday to take advantage of National Cinema Day. $3 tickets for all movies were offered at more than 3,000 theaters across the nation. The discounted tickets, popcorn and snacks were part of a new one day initiative designed to lure...
