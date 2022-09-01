ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shalimar, FL

WEAR

Jury finds man charged in Cantonment murder not guilty

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A jury has found Jonathon Hobbs not guilty of premeditated murder. Hobbs faced a life sentence after he admitted to shooting and killing Danny Blackmon in February of 2021 on Lawson Lane in Cantonment. Hobbs testified that Blackmon approached him in an aggressive manner and said...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies looking for missing 50-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 50-year-old woman in Escambia County,. Katina Dortlon was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. on the 1400-block of West Hernandez Street. She may be in need of medical attention. If you have any information, call the ECSO at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Shalimar, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Shalimar, FL
Crime & Safety
WEAR

Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Pensacola holds two Project RELO Task Force Tribute events

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Project RELO Task Force Tribute made its way to Pensacola Sunday. The group honored and remembered more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in combat since the 9/11 attacks. Channel 3's parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group partnered with the project across the country-wide tour.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Vehicle catches fire after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Crews put out a vehicle fire following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County on Friday. It happened at Highway 123 and Highway 85 south near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Video by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shows firefighters battling a fully engulfed vehicle. Deputies say...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Winn-Dixie offers $20 in free groceries to customers who get COVID-19 booster shot

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies are offering up to $20 in free groceries for customers who receive a Moderna bivalent vaccine along with their flu shot. In accordance with the CDC and FDA, Winn-Dixie is now administering Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines in select pharmacies, which includes the location on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Register for the 2022 Pensacola Senior Games

The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host the Pensacola Senior Games this Friday through Sept. 23. Citizens age 50 and older may compete in 22 recreation and sporting events over the course of a two-week period. Athletes of all levels of experience are encouraged to participate.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Japanese culture Bon Fest held at Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents got a chance to experience Japanese culture Saturday without traveling overseas. Taiko drummers from Disney's Epcot center in Orlando were part of the entertainment line up at the Bon Festival held at the Bayview Senior Center in Pensacola. The festival included authentic Japanese food,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Historic Preservation Society held 26th annual Appraisal Fair

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Some Northwest Florida residents put their antiques to the value test Saturday. It was the Pensacola Historic Preservation Society's 26th annual Appraisal Fair. It's similar to the popular Antiques Roadshow. Residents were given a chance to bring their treasures to Garth's Auction Gallery on Navy Boulevard and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola movie theaters participate in National Cinema Day

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Movie buffs flocked to the theaters on Saturday to take advantage of National Cinema Day. $3 tickets for all movies were offered at more than 3,000 theaters across the nation. The discounted tickets, popcorn and snacks were part of a new one day initiative designed to lure...
PENSACOLA, FL

