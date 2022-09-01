Read full article on original website
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Death of Chester BenningtonSam H ArnoldLos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
michiganradio.org
Detroit is now a majority-renter city. Here are some free financial education resources that could help you buy a home.
Detroiters are no strangers to fluctuating economic landscapes. The city once known for its low cost of living and high homeownership rate has recently transitioned to a majority-renter city. And that shift has younger generations of Detroiters looking for financial education services to turn this trend around. Financial education, sometimes...
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year
It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.
miami.edu
60 SW 13th St Rental
60 SW 13th St Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. $%&RENOVATED two story loft with double height ceilings. 2 beds / 2.5 baths, spacious floor plan with two extended balconies & gorgeous views of the Miami skyline & city (East & West Views). Unit completely upgraded with lots of storage. SECOND BEDROOM ENCLOSED with bathroom & walk-in closet. Building offers a wide array of amenities including a spectacular roof deck, cafe, fitness center and spa, 24h front desk, full security, & more. Walking distance to Brickell City Center, the financial district, Publix,
islandernews.com
Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity
Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
miami.edu
501 NE 31st St Rental
501 NE 31st St Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. %&&UPGRADED 1bed / 1.5 bath unit in this spectacular new building! FRESHLY PAINTED AND IN PERFECT CONDITION. TILE FLOORING throughout and HIGHER CEILINGS (LOFT STYLE). MODERN CUSTOM-MADE BAR WITH A WINE COOLER and lots of storage space. Built-in closet, electric shades. STATE OF THE ART AMENITIES, including: rooftop pool (with breathtaking views), state of the art fitness center, barbecue areas, spa, tennis court, and much more. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, so don't worry about valet anymore ;) LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT: walkable urban retail area and very close to the trendy Design District, Wynwood and Midtown. Cable and Internet included.
Bank of America launches zero down mortgages in select cities. One is in Michigan.
First-time homebuyers have a new lending option to help them get into the market. Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers. The new loan will be available in designated markets, with an emphasis on serving Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bank of America Launches Zero-Down Mortgages for Black, Latino Customers in Dallas
Bank of America has chosen Dallas and four other cities to pilot a new nationwide program aimed to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino communities. The Community Affordable Loan Solution will offer home loans with no down payment or closing costs. The program’s credit guidelines are based on factors such as timely rent, utility, phone and auto insurance payments, and it does not require mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score.
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Hallandale Beach CRA Allocates $1 Million for Rent Stabilization Program
In the wake of South Florida experiencing the largest year-over-year rent increases in the state at 57.2 percent, the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s (CRA) Board of Directors voted unanimously on Tuesday, August 24, 2022, to approve the Rent Stabilization Program. The Program allocates $1 million in rental assistance for qualifying tenants living within the CRA boundaries who earn low to moderate average median incomes and have had their rent increase by 20 percent or more.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Scammers Target Student Loan Borrowers After Forgiveness Announcement, Valet Parking Returns at MIA
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Scammers Targeting Student Loan Borrowers After Forgiveness Announcement. Help is on the way for millions of Americans with college debt, but the federal government is warning you to be on the lookout for scammers using the announcement as bait.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida
Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
100-plus Detroiters given deeds to their homes through city's Buy Back program
(CBS DETROIT) - More than 100 Detroit residents walked away as homeowners on Wednesday thanks to the city's Buy Back program.The program, operated through the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA), allows residents who occupy DLBA-owned homes to purchase the property for $1,000 if they complete a year of homebuyer counseling and save enough money to pay the first summer tax bill."Our Buy Back program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the City of Detroit to help those in precarious housing situations find not just stability, but actually become homeowners," Detroit Land Bank Authority CEO Tammy Daniels said in a press release. City...
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
hypebeast.com
Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage
Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor's 'tremendous success' fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" to discuss what's right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what's going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
ValueWalk
Orange County Stimulus Checks For Renters: Commissioners Approve ERA2
Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many, especially for renters facing increased rent. To help home renters, lawmakers in Orange County have approved a second Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These Orange County stimulus checks for renters could give eligible residents up to $20,000 or 18 months of assistance. The program will launch October 1.
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hosts Food Distribution for Low-Income Residents
Coconut Creek has partnered with The Pantry of Broward to host a Food Distribution Event. Held on Friday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, the event is for residents only, with proof of residency required. The Pantry of Broward serves seniors in need living on low, fixed incomes and...
What's open & closed on Labor Day 2022
MIAMI- Is it time to fire up that grill? Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, September 5, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:Federal offices: Closed.State offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.Stock markets: Closed.Libraries: Closed. but online access remains open. Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available. Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.Grocery stores and malls: Open.Walmart: Open regular hours.Target: Open regular hours, pharmacies will be closed.
bocaratontribune.com
Increasing Food Costs Create Hardships on Families and Children ￼
GL Homes fully funds Hunger Relief programs at Delray Beach and Boca Raton Boys & Girls Clubs for September’s Hunger Action Month. West Palm Beach, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, one in five children in Palm Beach County will go to bed hungry. For the second year, GL Homes will fully fund Boys & Girls Clubs of Delray Beach and Boca Raton’s Hunger Relief programs with a $16,000 donation to mark September as Hunger Action Month. The generous gift will provide more than 12,000 hot, nutritious meals and healthy snacks to the neediest children in the south county area.
