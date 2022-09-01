ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

fox32chicago.com

Mokena Dunkin' employee reported missing

MOKENA, Ill. - A 19-year-old Dunkin' employee was reported missing from Mokena Monday morning. Harsh N. Patel arrived at work in the 18700 block of Wolf Road, but did not enter the business, police said. Patel's vehicle was last seen on a license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area.
MOKENA, IL
NBC Chicago

Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery

A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four people shot at rural Yorkville party

Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
YORKVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County

YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WKRC

8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting may be showing signs of cognitive loss

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WKRC) - A young boy who was paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family says. Seven people were killed during a Fourth of July parade after Robert Crimo III, 21, allegedly opened fire on the crowd from the rooftop of a building on the parade route with an AR-15 style weapon. He is charged with seven counts of first degree murder.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
BELVIDERE, IL
witzamfm.com

Woman arrested after backing into car

Jasper- Sunday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested Sherry R. Fitzgerald-Pace after she backed into a car. Officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to a Newton Street address after reports of an accident. Once on scene they located Sherry R. Fitzgerald-Pace, 59 of Lake Station, who had allegedly backed into another vehicle.
LAKE STATION, IN
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene  over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL

