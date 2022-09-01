Read full article on original website
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income MotoristsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Amazing Parks to Explore in ChicagoThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Mokena Dunkin' employee reported missing
MOKENA, Ill. - A 19-year-old Dunkin' employee was reported missing from Mokena Monday morning. Harsh N. Patel arrived at work in the 18700 block of Wolf Road, but did not enter the business, police said. Patel's vehicle was last seen on a license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area.
NBC Chicago
Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery
A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the...
WSPY NEWS
Four people shot at rural Yorkville party
Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
fox32chicago.com
Lake Forest business receives bomb threat; police determine it to be fake
LAEK FOREST, ill. - A Lake Forest business was evacuated after it received a bomb threat Friday morning. At about 10 a.m., police received a call about an alleged bomb threat at a business in Lake Forest. Preliminary information suggested that the suspect lived in a residence next to Lake...
Cluster of Legionnaires' Cases Possibly Tied to Suburban Church: Illinois Health Officials
A cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases have been reported in a Chicago suburb, believed to be linked to an area church, health officials revealed Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Stickney Public Health District said they were investigating a cluster of cases in Burbank, Illinois. The cases...
MyStateline.com
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
Downer's Grove library receives threats over drag-themed bingo event
Downers Grove police have been keeping a close eye on the public library following threats over a planned drag-themed bingo night for teenagers next month.
walls102.com
Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County
YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
rockfordscanner.com
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent
WKRC
8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting may be showing signs of cognitive loss
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WKRC) - A young boy who was paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family says. Seven people were killed during a Fourth of July parade after Robert Crimo III, 21, allegedly opened fire on the crowd from the rooftop of a building on the parade route with an AR-15 style weapon. He is charged with seven counts of first degree murder.
One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
witzamfm.com
Woman arrested after backing into car
Jasper- Sunday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested Sherry R. Fitzgerald-Pace after she backed into a car. Officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to a Newton Street address after reports of an accident. Once on scene they located Sherry R. Fitzgerald-Pace, 59 of Lake Station, who had allegedly backed into another vehicle.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
Legionnaire's disease cluster under investigation in Burbank after 4 cases tied to church
Public health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in Burbank, Illinois that emerged between June and August.
Arson investigation: Antioch warehouse fire causes unit roofs to collapse, officials say
An arson investigation is underway after a north suburban fire caused unit roofs to collapse inside a warehouse, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
