Fremont, IN

wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
28-year-old Devon Causey reaches for pro card

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - From college athlete, to businessman, to one of the top bodybuilders in the country, it's without question 28-year-old Devon Causey is making a name for himself. After facing down points in his life, the Kentucky State alumnus found a way to shine his light and...
Semi overturns on I-469 exit ramp to I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The I-469 exit ramp to I-69 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. near the GM plant. Multiple tow trucks are on the scene. No information about injuries have been released.
Napoleonic Days 1804-1815 comes to the Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Old Fort transformed into the Napoleonic Age this weekend for a lesson in French history. “The term guerrilla warfare actually comes from the Peninsular War, which is what we’re re-enacting today. The guerrillas, which means little war, they were Spanish citizens, Spanish peasants, Spanish aristocrats too, who supported the Spanish king and wanted to fight against the French Conquerors,” Cooper Reed with Brigade Napoleon said.
Mastodons held scoreless in battle with Eastern Illinois

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne led 17-6 in total shots on Sunday (Sept. 4) at the Hefner Soccer Complex but ultimately fell 1-0 to Eastern Illinois. The Mastodons also held a 7-3 edge in corner kicks which helped result in a 10-1 advantage in shots in the second half.
FORT WAYNE, IN

