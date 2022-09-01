Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo decision left Trey Lance ‘a little annoyed’
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy Garoppolo last week after they were unable to trade him. While Trey Lance has said he is glad to still have Garoppolo as a teammate, his initial reaction may have indicated otherwise. In his latest column for The MMQB,...
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Yardbarker
HC Matt LaFleur puts Packers wide receivers on notice
The Green Bay Packers’ offense is going to look drastically different in 2022. Losing your number one and two wide receiver on your depth chart will do that. Davante Adams is now catching passes from Derek Carr in Vegas. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. That means that Allen Lazard and (likely) Sammy Watkins will be competing for that number one wide receiver spot. However, Green Bay’s offense figures to go much deeper than whoever lines up at WR1. LaFleur had a pretty telling comment regarding this year’s wide receiver room in Green Bay.
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Yardbarker
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Yardbarker
Jesse James Signs With Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have been looking for a third string TE ever since rosters shrunk to 53 last week. They finally addressed that issue by signing 8 year veteran, Jesse James on Sunday. A signing such as Jesse James does not boost a team into contention, but is a solid...
Yardbarker
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Yardbarker
This Former Jet Was Most Popular Player on Waiver Wire
Not only did the Jets lead the league with seven different players claimed off waivers, but they also parted ways with the most coveted asset on the waiver wire. Tight end Trevon Wesco, a product of West Virginia entering his fourth season in the NFL, was targeted by four different teams after the Jets waived him earlier this week.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
New York Aaron Judge contract extension update
As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
Yardbarker
The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season
The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
Yardbarker
Greg Jennings gave Packers rookie WRs simple but brilliant advice
Greg Jennings knows what it’s like to be a rookie with a great QB. The Green Bay Packers hope rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson will step up for the offense this season. The Packers are without their 2021 leading receiver, as Davante Adams resides with the Las Vagas Raiders. Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings recently gave some advice to the young men.
Yardbarker
Watch: DeSean Jackson's miraculous nail in the Giants' coffin needs a deep rewind
It’s December 19th, 2010. We’re in East Rutherford, New Jersey where the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are tied at 31 in the closing seconds andddd DeSean Jackson just muffed this punt. Officially, every outcome is on the table as these teams battle to control the division. You might know what comes next, but to remember how we got here, or why we really shouldn’t be here, let’s rewind. Edited by Charlotte Atkinson Written and produced by Will Buikema.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly 'preferred not to sign RJ Barrett to contract extension' but 'had to do something'
It seems that the New York Knicks decision to give RJ Barrett a massive $120 million extension was a reactionary move after the team failed in trading for All-Star Donovan Mitchell and was not evidence of an organizational opinion shift on the young star. The 2022 NBA offseason for the...
Yardbarker
Can Bears Defensive Additions Help Stop NFC North Rivals?
The Chicago Bears offseason was mostly quiet on adding players to their defense. However, the team made some moves in the NFL Draft to get several defensive players. They got defensive players Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Dominique Robinson, and Elijah Hicks from the draft. But only Gordon and Brisker are...
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Is "Misunderstood": "Always Believed And Knew He Was So Much More And Deeper Than Just A Phenomenal Basketball Player!"
It is a distant memory at this point, but there was a time when Kyrie Irving was among the more beloved stars in the NBA. He dazzled fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and also came across as a very likable character during his days in Cleveland. It was only towards the end of his time with the Cavaliers that we found out it wasn't all roses and sunshine with Kyrie.
Comments / 0