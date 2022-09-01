Read full article on original website
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Commanders waiver claims: The one time they struck gold
What benefit will the Commanders receive from claiming two cornerbacks off of waivers last week?. Yes, the reality is both Rachad Wildgoose and Tariq Castro-Fields were not valued as the top 53 players on their respective teams. Consequently, Wildgoose was let go by the Jets and Castro-Fields by the 49ers.
Cowboys in negotiations with former Pro Bowl OT
The Dallas Cowboys are working on their backup plans now that Tyron Smith is out. The Cowboys brought in veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Wednesday for a visit. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said the team was negotiating a contract with Peters. Although he is...
Yardbarker
The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently
The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival
On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Running Back Conundrum
The Minnesota Vikings over the last 15 years have always seemed to be great at the running back position. The likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook have been the headliners for that, but no matter who has been back there, the Vikings have seemed to run the ball well. Only three times in the last 15 years have the Vikings finished outside the top 11 in team rushing yards. For a team with the amount of offensive line struggles that Minnesota has had, it is a huge testament to the talent in the Vikings backfield. This year though, it almost seems like there is too much talent.
Yardbarker
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo decision left Trey Lance ‘a little annoyed’
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy Garoppolo last week after they were unable to trade him. While Trey Lance has said he is glad to still have Garoppolo as a teammate, his initial reaction may have indicated otherwise. In his latest column for The MMQB,...
Vikings Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback, "Hard Knocks" Star
As expected, the Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran quarterback David Blough to their practice squad. Blough, who became a fan-favorite during this year's season of Hard Knocks, was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. Blough, 27, will join the Vikings organization as the...
Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
Weekly Fantasy Football rankings: Top QB, RB, WR, TE and K options in Week 1
The 2022 NFL season has arrived and that means it’s time for fantasy managers to start putting their lineups together.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Dolphins' legend Larry Csonka shares his reaction to meeting Mike McDaniel
The Miami Dolphins are very lucky that they have legendary players that will come spend the day at practice or hang out in team meetings, and they do so pretty frequently. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel have both mentioned how cool it is that Dan Marino is around the building and is always willing to share his input.
NBC Sports
Some vested veterans could be in danger of getting cut this week
Five days ago, all teams were required to trim their rosters to 53. There’s a more practical reason to potentially cut certain other players in the coming days. Any player with four or more years of service whose salary is otherwise not guaranteed will have, as a practical matter, a guaranteed salary if still on the roster the last business day before the team’s first game of the season.
