Rochester, PA

butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Man Arrested for Suspicion of DUI

(Aliquippa, PA) State Police in Beaver released details on a traffic stop that took place early Saturday morning in Aliquippa. When Ralph Beasley of Ambridge was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, he admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol. Beasley showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
AMBRIDGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Shots fired at Canfield Fair, ten arrested

As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
CANFIELD, OH
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Labor Day brings President Biden and return of annual parade to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade is back in action, despite the rain. The reviewing stand was erected overnight outside the United Steelworkers union headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh in preparation. Also back in the Pittsburgh area for Labor Day will be President Joe Biden, though, this time, not in the parade, he's taken part in so many times.
PITTSBURGH, PA
local21news.com

Two emus on the loose in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman

Pittsburgh (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered. After finding her car parked in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, police went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver." Police said an officer fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the missing woman was found in the home. Her condition wasn't released. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Fisher. Allegheny Township homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting and will submit their findings to the county district attorney's office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Longtime DA's spokesman resigns after more than 2 decades on the job

Mike Manko, the longtime spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., has left his position. “Another opportunity presented itself, and the time is right,” said Manko, 58, of Scott. He did not say what is next for him. Manko joined the district attorney’s office in January...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

ST. ELIJAH SERBIAN CHURCH CHOIR CONCERT AND KAFANA

The image above shows the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa. Photos by Sandy Giordano. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published September 5, 2022 10:55 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) All eyes and ears will be open when the St. Elijah Choir hosts its 90th Concert and...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Search for Missing Teen

Authorities are continuing to search for a teenager who went missing from Clarion County earlier this weekend. According to our news partners at WPXI, 15-year-old Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg around 12:30pm on Saturday. Officials say Janis is five feet one inches tall, weighs approximately 116 pounds, and...
CLARION COUNTY, PA

