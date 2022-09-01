Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City
Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
West Leechburg hires longtime Arnold police officer as part-time chief
A familiar face will be assuming the police chief’s role in West Leechburg. Borough Council voted 7-0 on Sunday to hire William “Willie” Weber as its part-time police chief at a rate of $16.75 an hour. He started Thursday. “He is a good person. I think he...
Target 11 talks to mayor and county executive about impact of Shuman closing
PITTSBURGH — For the past several months, Target 11 has been reporting on concerns caused by last year’s sudden closing of Allegheny County’s only juvenile detention center. Police and politicians have expressed frustration that there’s not enough room to house the more violent young offenders. Earlier...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Man Arrested for Suspicion of DUI
(Aliquippa, PA) State Police in Beaver released details on a traffic stop that took place early Saturday morning in Aliquippa. When Ralph Beasley of Ambridge was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation, he admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol. Beasley showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Shots fired at Canfield Fair, ten arrested
As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
Police say guns discharged during fight at East Huntingdon home
A Verona woman who is on parole for stabbing a man outside a Westmoreland County strip club in 2018 is back behind bars on attempted homicide charges stemming from a fight in East Huntingdon, according to court papers. State police said Kristin M. Kruel, 26, of Verona, handed a pistol...
Firefighters called to Kane Regional Hospital due to faulty air handling unit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters were called to Kane Regional Hospital in Ross Township this morning.The Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company said they found haze on the fourth floor of the hospital around 5 AM.After an investigation, they quickly found the source of the problem -- which was an air handling unit.No injuries were reported.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
IN THIS ARTICLE
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
We've been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County.
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
RIMERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Troopers say Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg in Clarion County at around 12:30 p.m. Janis is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs around 116 pounds. She had black hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
wtae.com
Labor Day brings President Biden and return of annual parade to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade is back in action, despite the rain. The reviewing stand was erected overnight outside the United Steelworkers union headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh in preparation. Also back in the Pittsburgh area for Labor Day will be President Joe Biden, though, this time, not in the parade, he's taken part in so many times.
local21news.com
Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 person injured after crash in Allegheny County, driver rescued from car
STURGEON, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after firefighters rescued them from their car after a crash in Allegheny County. Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to Cecil-Sturgeon Road in Sturgeon for reports of a crash on Sunday. Pictures from the department show that...
3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.
Man charged in local prison stabbing
A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault.
Which local nursing home is hit by Pa. healthcare workers’ strike?
Workers at The Grove in New Castle have been striking since 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman
Pittsburgh (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered. After finding her car parked in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, police went to the front door of a home but said a man “confronted officers with a revolver." Police said an officer fired and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the missing woman was found in the home. Her condition wasn't released. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified the man as 43-year-old Brian Fisher. Allegheny Township homicide unit detectives are investigating the shooting and will submit their findings to the county district attorney's office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Longtime DA's spokesman resigns after more than 2 decades on the job
Mike Manko, the longtime spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., has left his position. “Another opportunity presented itself, and the time is right,” said Manko, 58, of Scott. He did not say what is next for him. Manko joined the district attorney’s office in January...
beavercountyradio.com
ST. ELIJAH SERBIAN CHURCH CHOIR CONCERT AND KAFANA
The image above shows the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa. Photos by Sandy Giordano. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published September 5, 2022 10:55 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) All eyes and ears will be open when the St. Elijah Choir hosts its 90th Concert and...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Search for Missing Teen
Authorities are continuing to search for a teenager who went missing from Clarion County earlier this weekend. According to our news partners at WPXI, 15-year-old Malea Janis was last seen in Rimersburg around 12:30pm on Saturday. Officials say Janis is five feet one inches tall, weighs approximately 116 pounds, and...
Comments / 0