Prospect Lake closed effective immediately to bodily contact due to positive E. coli test

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 4 days ago

September 1, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is closed effective immediately to bodily contact following a positive test for an elevated concentration of E. coli. Signs will be posted around the lake alerting users of the closure.

The test, which drew a water sample on Aug. 31, returned an E. coli level of 307.6 organisms per 100 milliliters, while the acceptable level for E. coli is 255 organisms per 100 milliliters. The results were received the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1.

The lake was retested Thursday, and the results will be returned Friday, Sept. 2. The lake could be reopened based on the new test results. Throughout the year, the lake is tested weekly.

During the closure, the following activities are prohibited: swimming, bathing, paddle boarding, tubing, water skiing and non-motorized boating of any kind. No pets are allowed. Fishing areas will remain open, though anglers are urged to clean fish well and remove guts.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Elevated E. coli concentrations may result from: fecal waste from swimmers, pets or wildlife; improperly disposed dirty diapers; excessive runoff from rain or flood; runoff from urban, suburban or rural areas; or malfunctioning septic systems. For additional information about E. coli, including symptoms of infection, visit CDC.gov/Ecoli.

