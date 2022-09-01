ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids’ strollers sold by Amazon and Nordstrom recalled after child’s fingertip cut off

By Joy Dumandan, Alice Grahns
 4 days ago
JOGGING strollers sold by retailers including Amazon and Nordstrom are being recalled after a child's fingertip was cut off.

The product recall applies to the UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE.

The UPPAbaby all-terrain ridge jogging stroller is being recalled

The voluntary recall comes as the stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while not in use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall was initiated after the company got a report of a child’s fingertip being amputated.

The child was not in the stroller while it was in use.

Around 14,400 strollers are being recalled in total.

The affected products feature the brand UPPAbaby on the front of the stroller and RIDGE on the side of the frame.

They have a black frame, a fabric color scheme that is white, charcoal, or slate blue and black tires.

The serial numbers begin with “1401RDGUS” and appear on the right side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel.

The model number “1401-RDG-US” is also printed on the left side of the frame above the rear wheel.

The strollers were sold by BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through August 2022.

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the recalled strollers until they get brake replacement discs.

To order yours, contact the company through its website.

You can also contact UPPAbaby toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9am to 5pm ET Monday through Friday, or email support@uppababy.com.

The company said: "Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children.

"Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller.

"We take all product inquiries very seriously.

"Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse."

The Sun explains a settlement by the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods regarding 19 items being sold after they were recalled.

Plus, a popular beverage sold at Costco has been pulled off shelves over fears of contamination.

