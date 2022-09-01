ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia vs. Oregon: Expert picks and predictions

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
Georgia football is back. The Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Dawgs enter the season ranked No. 3 overall while the Ducks hold the No. 12 ranking the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top-25.

Georgia is the favorite to win this game, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research on this week’s matchup, you’re in luck. We’ll give you all of our predictions you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The picks…

The Money Makers

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Georgia minus-16.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Oregon wins: Oregon

Joe: Georgia*

James: Georgia

JC: Georgia

Over/Under: 53.5

Joe: Under

James: Over

JC: Under

Score prediction

Joe: Georgia, 24-10

James: Georgia, 41-23

JC: Georgia, 38-10

Georgia's offense

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: Brock Bowers: 9 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs

James: Brock Bowers: 7 catches, 89 yards

JC: Brock Bowers: 6 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: Kenny McIntosh: 18 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD

James: Kenny McIntosh: 13 carries, 96 yards, 1 TD

JC: Kenny McIntosh: 14 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD

Stetson Bennett’s stats:

Joe: 18 of 32, 194 yards, 2 TDs

James: 20 of 31, 250 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

JC: 18 of 27, 210 yards, 3 TDs

Georgia's defense

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Joe: Christopher Smith, 7 tackles

James: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 9 tackles

JC: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 8 tackles

How many sacks and who leads?

Joe: 5 sacks: Robert Beal leads with 2

James: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith leads with 1

JC: 3 sacks – Robert Beal, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith get 1

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 2 (2 interceptions)

James: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)

JC: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)

Oregon's offense vs. Georgia's defense

Will Oregon score an offensive touchdown?

Joe: Yes

James: Yes

JC: Yes

Will Oregon have more than 300 total yards?

Joe: No

James: Yes

JC: Yes

Will Oregon have more than 150 rushing yards?

Joe: No

James: No

JC: No

Box Nix stats:

Joe: 23 of 45, 225 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

James: 21 of 43, 227 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

JC: 14 of 30, 200 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Georgia's offense vs. Oregon's defense...

Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards?

Joe: No

James: Yes

JC: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?

Joe: No

James: No

JC: Yes

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

