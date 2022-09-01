Georgia vs. Oregon: Expert picks and predictions
Georgia football is back. The Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Dawgs enter the season ranked No. 3 overall while the Ducks hold the No. 12 ranking the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top-25.
Georgia is the favorite to win this game, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research on this week’s matchup, you’re in luck. We’ll give you all of our predictions you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.
The picks…
6
The Money Makers
The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
Georgia minus-16.5
If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia
If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*
If you think Oregon wins: Oregon
Joe: Georgia*
James: Georgia
JC: Georgia
Over/Under: 53.5
Joe: Under
James: Over
JC: Under
5
Score prediction
Joe: Georgia, 24-10
James: Georgia, 41-23
JC: Georgia, 38-10
4
Georgia's offense
Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:
Joe: Brock Bowers: 9 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs
James: Brock Bowers: 7 catches, 89 yards
JC: Brock Bowers: 6 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD
Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:
Joe: Kenny McIntosh: 18 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD
James: Kenny McIntosh: 13 carries, 96 yards, 1 TD
JC: Kenny McIntosh: 14 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD
Stetson Bennett’s stats:
Joe: 18 of 32, 194 yards, 2 TDs
James: 20 of 31, 250 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
JC: 18 of 27, 210 yards, 3 TDs
3
Georgia's defense
Georgia’s leading tackler:
Joe: Christopher Smith, 7 tackles
James: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 9 tackles
JC: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 8 tackles
How many sacks and who leads?
Joe: 5 sacks: Robert Beal leads with 2
James: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith leads with 1
JC: 3 sacks – Robert Beal, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith get 1
How many turnovers does Georgia force?
Joe: 2 (2 interceptions)
James: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)
JC: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)
2
Oregon's offense vs. Georgia's defense
Will Oregon score an offensive touchdown?
Joe: Yes
James: Yes
JC: Yes
Will Oregon have more than 300 total yards?
Joe: No
James: Yes
JC: Yes
Will Oregon have more than 150 rushing yards?
Joe: No
James: No
JC: No
Box Nix stats:
Joe: 23 of 45, 225 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
James: 21 of 43, 227 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
JC: 14 of 30, 200 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
1
Georgia's offense vs. Oregon's defense...
Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards?
Joe: No
James: Yes
JC: Yes
Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?
Joe: No
James: No
JC: Yes
