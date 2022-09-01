Georgia vs. Oregon: Expert picks and predictions

Georgia football is back. The Bulldogs take on the Oregon Ducks this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Dawgs enter the season ranked No. 3 overall while the Ducks hold the No. 12 ranking the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the AP Top-25.

Georgia is the favorite to win this game, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research on this week’s matchup, you’re in luck. We’ll give you all of our predictions you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The picks…

6

The Money Makers

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Georgia minus-16.5

If you think Georgia will win and cover: Georgia

If you think Georgia wins but does NOT cover: Georgia*

If you think Oregon wins: Oregon

Joe: Georgia*

James: Georgia

JC: Georgia

Over/Under: 53.5

Joe: Under

James: Over

JC: Under

5

Score prediction

Joe: Georgia, 24-10

James: Georgia, 41-23

JC: Georgia, 38-10

4

Georgia's offense

Georgia’s leading receiver and his stats:

Joe: Brock Bowers: 9 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs

James: Brock Bowers: 7 catches, 89 yards

JC: Brock Bowers: 6 catches, 85 yards, 1 TD

Georgia’s leading rusher and his stats:

Joe: Kenny McIntosh: 18 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD

James: Kenny McIntosh: 13 carries, 96 yards, 1 TD

JC: Kenny McIntosh: 14 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD

Stetson Bennett’s stats:

Joe: 18 of 32, 194 yards, 2 TDs

James: 20 of 31, 250 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

JC: 18 of 27, 210 yards, 3 TDs

3

Georgia's defense

Georgia’s leading tackler:

Joe: Christopher Smith, 7 tackles

James: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 9 tackles

JC: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 8 tackles

How many sacks and who leads?

Joe: 5 sacks: Robert Beal leads with 2

James: 3 sacks, Nolan Smith leads with 1

JC: 3 sacks – Robert Beal, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith get 1

How many turnovers does Georgia force?

Joe: 2 (2 interceptions)

James: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)

JC: 2 (1 interception, 1 fumble)

2

Oregon's offense vs. Georgia's defense

Will Oregon score an offensive touchdown?

Joe: Yes

James: Yes

JC: Yes

Will Oregon have more than 300 total yards?

Joe: No

James: Yes

JC: Yes

Will Oregon have more than 150 rushing yards?

Joe: No

James: No

JC: No

Box Nix stats:

Joe: 23 of 45, 225 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

James: 21 of 43, 227 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

JC: 14 of 30, 200 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

1

Georgia's offense vs. Oregon's defense...

Will Georgia have more than 400 total yards?

Joe: No

James: Yes

JC: Yes

Will Georgia have more than 200 rushing yards?

Joe: No

James: No

JC: Yes

