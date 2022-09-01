ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

Business is spot on for lasting service

The Concerned Citizens Association of Natchitoches recognized Ink Spot owners Becky Vead and Larry Vead and their longtime employee James Kwak Aug. 25 for their decades of service to Natchitoches residents. The Veads have served the printing needs of the community since the Spot opened 28 years ago. A Natchitoches...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Hwy 1 between 490 and 119 to get $1.1 million patching

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Aug. 30 that nine projects around the state, including one in Natchitoches Parish, received bids recently. Nine contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $50.7 million. The local project is for pavement/overlay. * Milling and patching on LA 1 between LA 490...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Should Parc Natchitoches pay for itself?

The city’s largest amenity, Parc Natchitoches, continues to be both an economic driver for the local hospitality industry and a weight on the city’s finances. The City of Natchitoches responded to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Natchitoches Times providing a revenue breakdown for June through July of 2022 along with the same figures for the one-year period from June 2021 through May 2022.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WGNO

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Zydeco Festival comes to Natchitoches Sept. 2-3

The 23rd annual Cane River Zydeco Festival will celebrate the Labor Day weekend on the Cane River downtown waterfront with zydeco tunes, Louisiana cuisine and a poker run competition. The Cane River Zydeco Festival celebrates the creole traditional music known as zydeco. The annual festivities include a Zydeco dance competition...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes

(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards announces first in the country NTIA Grants; second wave of GUMBO Awards will impact LaSalle Parish

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 31, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by federal, state, locally elected officials, and community leaders for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit to announce that over $35 million will be distributed to bring affordable high-speed internet to nearly 15,000 locations withing the next 18 to 24 […]
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School

(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Bealls Outlet, Big Lots set to open in Natchitoches

When a sign for Bealls Outlet appeared on one of the storefronts in the River South Commons Shopping Center, the NPJ made some calls. We were able to confirm that a Bealls Outlet store is coming to Natchitoches. And not to worry! Big Lots is still coming to Natchitoches as well.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Grand Jury indicts murder suspect

District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced Tuesday, Aug. 30 that a grand jury considered evidence and allegations regarding a May 2022 homicide in Campti. As a result, the grand jury formally indicted Darrion Simmons, 20, of Campti with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Darnell Browder. Additionally, Simmons is charged with theft over $5,000 relating to two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found near the homicide scene.
CAMPTI, LA
kalb.com

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
MANSFIELD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the […]
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

2 female suspects wanted for robbing man leaving ATM in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a tip in early August about narcotics sales. Angelique Houston, 45, of Ball, was identified as a suspect and arrested for possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. arrest warrant, possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute and possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute. She remains in jail at the time of this release, held on a $94,900 bond.
BALL, LA
kalb.com

Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022. The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
CREOLA, LA

