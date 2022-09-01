ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on, despite the rain

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Folks in Canton didn't let the weather rain on their parade Monday. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour makes stop in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local Atlanta Braves fans got a chance to see the World Series trophy on Friday. The Braves had a historic win in the 2021 World Series and the trophy has been on a journey ever since. There have been 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.
One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
