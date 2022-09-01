Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Asheville Regional Airport opens new lactation suite for traveling mothers to nurse, pump
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport has announced the opening of a mother's lactation suite in the airport, providing a quiet space for mothers to breastfeed or pump when they travel in and out of the airport. Airport officials say it has been the most-requested amenity among customers...
my40.tv
"Good energy, great vibes": Goombay Festival celebrates African and Caribbean heritage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 41st annual Goombay Festival is underway in downtown Asheville!. The festival runs all weekend long and celebrates African and Caribbean heritage in Western North Carolina. It's hosted by the YMI Cultural Center and features food, music and performances in Pack Square Park. People come...
my40.tv
Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on, despite the rain
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Folks in Canton didn't let the weather rain on their parade Monday. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
my40.tv
Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Waynesville's Pigeon Street reopens with completion of long-awaited repair project
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A long-awaited street project is finished near downtown Waynesville. As News 13 has reported, the renovation of Pigeon Street was on hold because of funding issues, but money from Washington helped the town replace aging water lines and then repave the street. Work wrapped up...
my40.tv
Looking for volunteer opportunities? Eliada could use your help with this year's corn maze
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're looking for some opportunities to volunteer this fall season, one nonprofit organization in Asheville might be just for you!. Eliada, which offers residential treatment, foster care and much more, is looking for volunteers to help out with their Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival.
my40.tv
Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
my40.tv
Soggy holiday weekend: Several western Carolina counties under Flood Watch through Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It may be a soggy Labor Day weekend for many celebrating in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina as chances for heavy rainfall continue throughout Monday evening. A Flood Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Macon, Jackson, Graham,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Apple trees help make healthy snacking more 'a-peeling' to students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teacher Naomi Marotta leads her class up to a resource on the Francine Delany New School campus which goes unnoticed for most of the year. “Will you guys each go pick an apple?” Marotta instructed. Her fourth graders eagerly oblige, picking a bushel from...
my40.tv
Academic report: Jackson Co. Public Schools meet, exceed academic growth for 2021-22 year
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a time when schools across the nation are still battling achievement gaps with students due to virtual learning during the pandemic, one mountain school district is celebrating achievement from the majority of its schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Jackson County Public Schools...
my40.tv
Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour makes stop in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local Atlanta Braves fans got a chance to see the World Series trophy on Friday. The Braves had a historic win in the 2021 World Series and the trophy has been on a journey ever since. There have been 151 stops across the Southeast, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.
my40.tv
One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
Comments / 0