York man arrested after crash turned to alleged robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July. Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
Married couple ID’d as victims in head-on Lancaster County crash
New details have been released following a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon where two people on a motorcycle were killed. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp, who was operating the motorcycle, and his wife, 68-year-old Delores Beauchamp, who was a passenger on the bike. East...
DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
74-year-old Pa. man charged with unlawful contact with minor
A 74-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor after he reportedly touched a 10-year-old girl in his care in 2019. East Hempfield Township Police charged Charles Albert Reed, of Manheim, on Thursday. Police said that the charges were the result of an incident that...
Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County
A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect
STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on 83 southbound leaves two trapped
In York County, state police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on I-83 southbound and Leader Heights Road. The accident happened around 8:30 tonight. All lanes are currently closed on I-82 southbound.
Rear-ended and robbed: Man charged with forcing motorist to withdraw $800 from bank
Police have arrested a man they say rear-ended another vehicle and subsequently robbed the driver. Junior Georges, 26, of York, is charged with robbery, unlawful restraint and more in relation to the incident that Camp Hill Borough Police say moved $800 from the victim’s bank account to George’s pocket.
WGAL
Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. Related video above: Residents trained to use drug to reverse overdoses. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take...
Man drops suit that accused two Pa. troopers of wrongfully seizing silver bullion coins, cash
WILLIAMSPORT-A New York man has withdrawn his federal lawsuit in which he accused two state troopers of wrongfully seizing $36,000 in cash, eight cases of silver bullion coins and two boxes of silver coins. A serious illness in the family would have made it difficult for Michael G. Schifter of...
18-year-old man arrested in Lancaster shooting
An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lancaster, one of three reported in the city this week. Israel Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Lancaster Police said they were called to the 200 block of South Ann...
Harrisburg holds laser light show as part of Kipona celebration
The Kipona Festival swapped out fireworks for a 25-minute-long choreographed laser light show Sunday night. Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams said that the laser light show would be something new, jokingly adding that it was because “I’m new” as mayor.
Dauphin Co woman says scammer text her family pictures, death threats, decapitated heads
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Heather Oglesby, Harrisburg, says scammers pulled out all the stops trying to get her to pay thousands of dollars. “I knew that it was a scam, but it still scared me a lot,” said Oglesby. She says it all started with a text that said “Hey”. She didn’t respond because she […]
DUI motorcycle crash kills man on Dauphin County road, not hit-and-run
One man died in a motorcycle crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County last night, according to State Police. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
WGAL
Suspect in 1989 disappearance of Tracy Kroh captured in secretly recorded conversation
For the first time, the public is hearing a secretly recorded conversation involving a decades-old missing persons case. Dauphin County teen Tracy Kroh has been missing since 1989. It wasn't until earlier this year that we learned 89-year-old Mark Warfel is a suspect in the case. He has not been...
Man convicted after punching Camp Hill corrections officer in the head 20-30 times: DA
A man incarcerated at the state prison in Camp Hill was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges this week stemming from an incident inside the facility last year, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. The district attorney’s office released a statement that said David Rosario,...
West Shore police concerned over recent spike in overdoses
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Three times in three days — that is how many times West Shore Regional Police say a man overdosed and had to be revived by officers with Narcan. Police Chief Anthony Minium said this incident is part of a recent spike in overdoses. In just two weeks, he has seen the […]
abc27.com
Assault under investigation in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A report of an assault is under investigation in Carlisle. Police have said that on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street for a report of an assault. Get daily news,...
