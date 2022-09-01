ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

York man arrested after crash turned to alleged robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is in custody after police say he robbed another man at gunpoint post car crash in late July. Camp Hill Police say the victim had pulled off to the side of the road after he said he was rear-ended by a car with two men inside, including 26-year-old Junior Georges, on Route 15 northbound.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County

A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Steelton man arrested as stabbing suspect

STEELTON, Pa. — Steelton Borough Police have arrested Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, after an alleged stabbing. Police say they located one victim and transported him to an area hospital for treatment. On Sept. 2, authorities say they arrested Aponte on charges of attempted...
STEELTON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

18-year-old man arrested in Lancaster shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lancaster, one of three reported in the city this week. Israel Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Lancaster Police said they were called to the 200 block of South Ann...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

West Shore police concerned over recent spike in overdoses

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Three times in three days — that is how many times West Shore Regional Police say a man overdosed and had to be revived by officers with Narcan. Police Chief Anthony Minium said this incident is part of a recent spike in overdoses. In just two weeks, he has seen the […]
LEMOYNE, PA
abc27.com

Assault under investigation in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A report of an assault is under investigation in Carlisle. Police have said that on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street for a report of an assault. Get daily news,...
CARLISLE, PA

