Lea Michele Blames Rumors of Toxic ‘Glee’ Behavior on Her “Level of Perfectionism”

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago
Lea Michele has experienced a bit of a fall from grace since her Glee costars came forward with some rather unpleasant stories about the star back in 2020, but ahead of her Broadway debut in Funny Girl, the actress is speaking up to defend herself.

Michele, who is set to take over the role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein this month, spoke with The New York Times ahead of her debut, and couldn’t avoid the thorny subject of Glee rumors. In response to stories of her alleged toxic behavior on set of the Ryan Murphy musical hit, Michele blamed any unflattering encounters on her work ethic.

She told the Times, “I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots.”

Michele, who has been acting professionally since she was eight years old, told the outlet she landed in a “semi-robotic state” from working in the Broadway environment at a young age.

Her remarks follow multiple stories from people who worked on Glee with Michele over the years, most notably Samantha Ware, who responded to Michele’s BLM post in 2020 by sharing her experience working with the actress.

Ware, who appeared on Season 6 of Glee as Jane Hayward, revealed that Michele had threatened to “shit in [her] wig” on the show and made her time working on set “a living hell” with her “traumatic microagressions.”

Heather Morris, another Glee star, seemed to corroborate Ware’s story with her own experience, which she shared one year later. In remarks she made on a 2021 podcast, Morris called Michele’s behavior on set “the elephant in the room.”

While Ware has since made her social media private, she did acknowledge Michele’s Funny Girl casting with a statement accusing Broadway of “uphold[ing] whiteness,” per Vulture.

Michele has previously addressed the accusations against her long before her recent Times profile was published. Back in June 2020, she apologized for actions that “hurt other people,” specifically Black cast, and promised to “be better in the future from this experience.”

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
