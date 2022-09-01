If you have a high-risk appetite, penny stocks might be a good investment. These low-priced shares usually belong to lesser-known companies and can prove to be multi-baggers. However, while investing in penny stocks can generate high returns it’s critical to be aware of the potential risks. Only a select few penny stocks turn out to be winners, but most of them are dubious investments. We investigate why they are so risky, how to best invest in penny stocks, and if there are alternatives to penny stock investments.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO