PWMania
Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks
As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Clash at the Castle results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns bests Drew McIntyre, Tyson Fury stops Theory
WWE's return to the United Kingdom for their first stadium show in the country in more than 30 years delivered the goods. From start to finish, Clash at the Castle brought it in the ring, including one of the best matches of the year. The main event saw Roman Reigns...
wrestlingrumors.net
What A Pair: Former WWE Champion Makes Surprise Return To Rescue Happy Corbin
That could be a different way to go. There have been very few wrestlers who have gone on a roller coaster like Happy Corbin over the last few years. After his life fell apart due to a losing streak and losing his money, Corbin gambled his way back up to success, only to start losing all over again. Now someone has an idea of how to fix things up and it happens to be a Hall Of Famer.
stillrealtous.com
Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Turning Heel At Clash At The Castle
On Saturday fans saw former WWE Tag Team Champions Edge and Rey Mysterio reunite at Clash at the Castle when they teamed up to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Leading up to the match there seemed to be some tension between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Dominik made his way to ringside to support his dad and Edge. Rey and Edge managed to defeat The Judgement Day at Clash at the Castle and they rejoiced after they picked up the win. However, their celebration was short lived.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Describes Jon Moxley's Demeanor Now That He Is Sober
It's been nearly eight months since Jon Moxley returned to the ring after entering an alcohol treatment program. He has been praised for seeking help and returning in tremendous shape, and the Undisputed AEW World Champion is arguably having one of the best runs in wrestling today. AEW President Tony...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Speculation Grows Over Identity Of The Joker At AEW All Out
During the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, a group of masked men came out and cleared the ring, allowing another masked man to climb the ladder and unhook the casino chip. Just the masked man revealed himself to be Stokely Hathaway, Rollingstones' classic song "Sympathy for the Devil" hit, and out came another masked man, The Joker, who walked into the ring and collected the chip from Hathaway.
stillrealtous.com
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle
Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
stillrealtous.com
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW All Out
For months now Christian Cage has been feuding with Jungle Boy, and shortly after Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus lost the AEW Tag Team Titles it seemed that Luchasaurus had formed an alliance with Cage. However, Jungle Boy later turned on Cage and seemingly sided with Jungle Boy. On Sunday night...
wrestlinginc.com
Brodie Lee Reportedly Expected To Be Included In Upcoming AEW Project
Brodie Lee's memory will not only live forever, it will fight forever. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. Brodie Lee joins deceased wrestling legend Owen Hart in the game. The report notes that AEW struck a deal with Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
stillrealtous.com
Bayley’s Stable Gets Name And New Entrance Theme
Fans saw a big return at the SummerSlam premium live event in July when Bayley came back, but she didn’t return alone. Bayley brought Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky with her, and the trio has been tormenting the women’s division ever since. For weeks now Bayley, Dakota Kai...
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE
Paul Heyman tore into a fan over Chris Benoit. The post Paul Heyman Lit Up a Fan Over Comments on Chris Benoit, Who Heyman Was Actually Supposed to Manage in WWE appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Luchasaurus shockingly shows his true colors at AEW’s All Out
And just when AEW fans thought masked men couldn’t ruin the integrity of another match, they were met with the interesting development of Luchasaurus, the typical friend of the newly re-minted “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, turning on the second-generation entertainer and absolutely demolishing him before the bell even rang. It all started normally enough, with […] The post Luchasaurus shockingly shows his true colors at AEW’s All Out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
Triple H Confirms Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown Following Vince McMahon's Retirement
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22 hours before WWE SmackDown was set to go live. Shortly after Vince's announcement, it was reported that Lesnar had walked out of the building. He was pulled from advertising on WWE digital platforms. Lesnar ended up appearing at the end of the broadcast with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acting surprised.
wrestlinginc.com
Karen Jarrett Recalls Working With Chyna In TNA
Karen Jarrett mostly served as an on-screen character during her career in wrestling, with her only match being when she teamed with real-life husband Jeff Jarrett to take on real-life ex-husband Kurt Angle and Chyna at TNA Sacrifice in 2011. It ended up being the late Chyna's final match. "'What...
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Praises Recent WWE Opponent As One Of The Best In A Decade
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, having taken the gold from Ricochet after pinning him during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Austrian bruiser squashed Ricochet in their title rematch, but his most recent championship defense proved to be a far greater challenge. He went one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 12, and the two had a highly praised match with Gunther getting the win.
