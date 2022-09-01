Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
opb.org
Firefighters catch ride with rafters through Rum Creek Fire area
Mountainous and rough terrain can make battling wildfires in the Pacific Northwest even more challenging. Firefighters working the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County got some respite last week by catching a ride with river rafters. “The firefighters were so happy to see the guides, and the firefighters really enjoyed...
ijpr.org
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County tests communities battered by wildfires
Usually, the horizon around Weed is dominated by Mt. Shasta, a 14,000-foot goliath looming east of this town of around 2,800 residents. But over the weekend, the mountain was eclipsed by thick wildfire smoke. The Mill Fire started on Friday afternoon near the Roseburg Forest Products mill site. Strong winds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead as Mill and Mountain Fires continue to grow
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both the Mountain Fire and Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have exploded in size since they began on Friday. On Friday the Mill Fire began around 1:45 p.m. and was mapped at 200 plus acres with 0% containment. As of 7:53 p.n. on Sunday, the Mill Fire has reached around […]
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 27% containment, 18,768 acres in size
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire's containment is growing tonight, up to 27% for the wildfire in rugged terrain in northern Josephine County. The fire's Unified Command (UC) says aerial fire attack today supported ground crews in advancing containment lines for the deadly fire that has burned 18,768 acres near Galice and Rand.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
As of late Saturday night, the Mill Fire which started in the outskirts of Weed in Siskiyou County on Friday afternoon had grown to 4,254 acres and is 25% contained. The suppression efforts have been surprisingly successful and the fire is much less active and firefighters are hopeful. According to...
KDRV
FireWatch: Lincoln Heights, Lake Shastina affected by Mill Fire as Mountain Fire outgrows it
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire says today the Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are both growing, combining for more than 10,000 burned acres in Siskiyou County. It says today the Mill Fire's size is 4,254 burned acres from its starting point near Weed Friday. CalFire says it burned into Lincoln Heights, then northwest to Edgewood, progressing across Jackson Ranch Road to reach Lake Shastina. CalFire says though it was able to stop the fire's advance, the Mill Fire "affected" several structures there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Fire continues rapid growth, burning 6,451 acres in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A second fire in Siskiyou County, the Mountain Fire, saw a second night of growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire near the community of Gazelle has burned 6,451 acres and remains just 5% contained.The fire was extremely active through the night as it continues to burn north in timber, according to Cal Fire.Today, firefighters are bracing for stronger winds and the possibility of spot fires, according to a report.No structures have been destroyed at this time, but more than 650 are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.A new evacuation center opened Saturday at the Karuk Tribal Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka.Pet and animal Shelters shelters can be found at the following locations:Large animals: Horse barns at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, 250 Sharps Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Dog shelter: Rescue Ranch, 2216 E Oberlin Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Cat shelter: Siskiyou Fairground Armory Building, Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, 1712 Fairline Road, Yreka, CA, 96097Red Cross Shelters:Karuk Wellness Center: 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA, 96097The shelter at Yreka Community Center has been closed.
KDRV
FireWatch: Mill Fire burning north of Weed, Mountain Fire west of Weed
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has evacuation orders in place for the Mill Fire near Weed. Cal Fire says the fire that started around 2pm had burned more than 2,580 acres by approximately 630pm today. CalFire says the #MountainFire had burned 300 acres with 0% containment...
KTVL
JCFD5 knocks down fully involved vehicle fire on I-5, no spread to vegetation
Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District #5 responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on southbound I-5 near exit 6 on Saturday afternoon. The fire has been knocked down according to JCFD5. ODF and CAL FIRE were on standby in case the incident escalated, but there was...
KDRV
FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
Map shows where Mill Fire and Mountain Fire are burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco. The Mountain Fire started just outside the small community of Gazelle.
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
KTVU FOX 2
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County explodes to nearly 4,000 acres
Firefighters in Siskiyou County are battling the quick moving Mill Fire. On Saturday officials say the fire had already burned 3,921 acres, is 20-percent contained and has burned numerous homes. Thousands have been evacuated from Weed and Lake Shastina. The Mill Fire started just before 1 p.m. and quickly raced...
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
MEDFORD, Ore.— The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
kptv.com
PHOTO GALLERY: National Guard med evac helicopter and crew assist with Rum Creek Fire effort
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon National Guard sent a medical evacuation helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Military Department. “We are here in Medford for MEDEVAC stand by for the wildland fires and are the dedicated MEDEVAC asset for any of the firefighting crews in the area,” said HH-60 Pilot, Chief Warrant Officer Corey Wadsworth.
Northern California wildfire with 'dangerous rate of spread' prompts evacuation orders
Evacuation orders were issued Friday as a rapidly growing wildfire exploded in size near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County, Calif., according to authorities.
Comments / 1