ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist killed following crash in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting on school property in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a Mergenthaler High School student on school property, according to authorities.The teen suspect allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden just after school dismissal on Friday, around 2:55 p.m., police said.The confrontation became "heated" and the suspect produced a gun and fired multiple times, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a press conference after the shooting.Baltimore City Schools Police officers were outside of the school at the time of dismissal. They chased the teenage suspect and apprehended him, Harrison told reporters.They also found the gun he...
BALTIMORE, MD
californiaexaminer.net

Baltimore Schoolyard Murder: A Student Was Fatally Shot

According to Baltimore Police, a student from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School was shot and killed on Friday in the playground. On Monday, the new school year began. The girl, 17, was approached by the suspect while walking home from school. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated during a Friday...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder After Second Stabbing Victim Dies In Rockville: Police

A man is facing multiple charges - including murder - after being connected to multiple stabbings in Montgomery County, police said. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, was arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division for two alleged stabbings, including one that was fatal, on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Hungerford Drive in Rockville, according to authorities.
ROCKVILLE, CT
CBS Baltimore

Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside

BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

113K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy