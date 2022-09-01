BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO