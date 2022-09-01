Recreational Trails Program accepting grant applications for motorized and non-motorized trail projects Oregon Emergency Managem…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Recreational Trails Program accepting grant applications for motorized and non-motorized trail projects

 4 days ago
The Oregonian

Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing

An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state's timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that's helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the "Build Back Better Regional Challenge," an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief program.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze

About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
IMNAHA, OR
The Oregonian

430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients' Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Sept. 5

OHA report, Sept. 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,041 new, 879,640 total; Deaths: 12 new, 8,427 total; Hospitalized: 268, 29 fewer than last week (8/24). CHW report, Sept. 1, 2022 – New cases: 17; Active cases: 183; Hospitalizations: 4; Deaths: 0 new, 172 total; Total cases: 13,193.
OREGON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR
ijpr.org

A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed

Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
MERLIN, OR

