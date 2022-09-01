Recreational Trails Program accepting grant applications for motorized and non-motorized trail projects Oregon Emergency Managem…

Read full article on original website
Related
Which Oregon community college programs net students the highest pay?
You’ll find some of the highest earning associate degree holders in Oregon far above your head, installing and repairing power lines for Portland General Electric.
New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon
New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.
Homelessness is an issue in every part of Oregon, OHA report states
The homeless crisis is more than a Portland problem, and dealing with it will take more than a Portland solution.
These are the Oregon counties with the most seniors
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
focushillsboro.com
Why Did Gov. Kate Brown Send Resources To Fast-growing Wildfire In Remote Ne Oregon ?
In response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has reportedly spread quickly to an estimated 10,000 acres and is forcing evacuations, governor Kate Brown activated the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday. According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Double Creek Fire near the town of Imnaha...
Oregon-based hydrogen hub eyes $8B offered in federal funding
An Oregon company thinks it has a shot at claiming some of the $8 billion the federal government is offering to hydrogen hubs.
Bill Monroe: Take it from this typewriter biologist, there’s plenty of good Oregon fishing out there
For nearly five decades I’ve owed a debt of gratitude to my college adviser in Oregon State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife. He asked a question that changed my life forever. “When do you want to take organic chemistry?”. Huh? Memorize bundles of capital letters and hexagons...
Use The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map to track updates; Oregon governor invokes emergency conflagration act
Labor Day weekend saw an uptick in Oregon wildfire activity. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s wildfire map helps you track fire activity through the state and the Northwest. Find it here. Click on the name of the fire in the table below the map to get a close-up view. Here are some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon coalition gets $41 million in federal funds to advance ‘mass timber’ for housing
An Oregon group working to produce affordable housing and boost the state’s timber industry will get a big infusion of federal funds, the White House announced Friday. The Mass Timber Coalition, a group that’s helmed by the Port of Portland and includes several Oregon state agencies, will get $41.4 million from the “Build Back Better Regional Challenge,” an economic development competition funded by President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program.
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
Salinas wants to be a voice for the people in Oregon’s 6th congressional district
Andrea Salinas is no stranger to politics. The democrat from Lake Oswego is running for Congress in Oregon's new 6th congressional district.
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Sept. 5
OHA report, Sept. 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,041 new, 879,640 total; Deaths: 12 new, 8,427 total; Hospitalized: 268, 29 fewer than last week (8/24). CHW report, Sept. 1, 2022 – New cases: 17; Active cases: 183; Hospitalizations: 4; Deaths: 0 new, 172 total; Total cases: 13,193.
KTVZ
As National Preparedness Month arrives, officials urge Oregonians to prepare for disasters
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0+ magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent...
kptv.com
Labor Day reminder: Some restrictions in place for Oregon campers
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Labor Day weekend is often a busy one for national forests as many get in one last camping trip, and there are things Forest Service crews would like you to know before you go. As travelers head into the Columbia River Gorge and beyond from...
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
KTVZ
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving N. California fire; Hwy. 97 shut south of Oregon border￼
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire in Northern California is threatening hundreds of homes and at least 5,000 residents across three communities have been ordered to leave immediately, while HIghway 97 has been closed 20 miles south of the Oregon border. The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office ordered...
What to know about the health of honey bee colonies in Oregon
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
ijpr.org
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
Comments / 0