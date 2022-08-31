Read full article on original website
Related
dailyphew.com
Kids Leave Puppy To Die After Covering It With Industrial Glue, However It Refuses To Give Up
Pascal, a stray puppy from Turkey, was at the wrong place at the wrong time, when two twisted children started torturing the helpless dog. He was only four months old when a rescue team found him in an industrial building and brought Pascal to He’Art of Rescue organization in Istanbul, Turkey. The kids did a lot of terrible things to the poor dog, and even covered the fellow in industrial glue.
"I Did That Once, Then Quit": Employees Are Sharing The Grossest Things Management Made Them Do At Restaurants
"When someone orders a whole pizza, they’ll take an older pizza (with some slices sold from it) that's getting close to its hold time, fill the missing slices in with the new pizza, and serve the Frankenstein pizza to the customer."
Comments / 0