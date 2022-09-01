ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch Home For Sky-High Price

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus just sold her Nashville ranch home for an incredible $14.5 million, one of the region's biggest real estate deals so far in 2022.

According to Architectural Digest , the Tennessee native sold her property in Franklin for the sky-high price, a 150% increase from the $5.8 million she originally paid for the home in 2017. Sitting on more than 33 acres, the farmhouse-style ranch home has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, as well as two powder rooms, with nearly 7,000 square feet of living space, reclaimed wood flooring and wooden beams, a screened back porch and large patio. There's even a swimming pool, fireplace and putting green outside.

Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac far away from any close neighbors, the property is also heavily wooded and fully gated, AD notes. There is another barn-like building separate from the main house with a wrap-around porch and rooftop deck.

This is the third home Cyrus has sold over the last few years. Last year, she sold her Hidden Hills home in California for $7.2 million while she sold her Malibu home in 2020. She still has her $4 million Studio City home in Los Angeles.

So who's the lucky new owner of the Plastic Hearts singer's old Nashville home? That honor goes to Minneapolis native Matt Frauenshuh , a franchisee who owns more than 200 Dairy Queen restaurants around the world.

According to Dirt , Cyrus' property, which was never officially on the market before it was purchased, is the second-highest real estate deal around Nashville this year. The most expensive deal was Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon 's Belle Meade home selling for $18 million.

